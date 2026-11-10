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How I’d Structure a $50,000 TFSA to Fund My Retirement

These Canadian stocks offer diversification across different sectors and are likely to deliver solid total returns in the long term.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata

Author Bio

Sneha Nahata has been fascinated by the stock market for as long as she can remember. Growing up in a family of investors and stock brokers, conversations about businesses, markets, and investing were part of everyday life. What started as curiosity soon became a lifelong passion and, ultimately, a career. She began her professional journey at Zacks Investment Research, where she developed her analytical skills and gained experience evaluating investment opportunities. Sneha has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020, helping investors look beyond the headlines to identify long-term investment opportunities. Her work is also featured on Barchart. Sneha’s investing philosophy combines growth and dividend investing, with a focus on finding businesses that can build wealth over the long term. Outside of finance, Sneha enjoys sketching, exploring new creative ideas, and spending time with her family.

Education

Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Finance

Areas of Expertise

Technology stocks, media and telecommunications, banking and financial services, energy stocks, consumer stocks, dividend investing, growth stocks, fundamental analysis, company valuation, and long-term investing.

Social Media Profiles

Barchart author profile

Favorite Investment Quote

"Know what you own, and know why you own it." — Peter Lynch
Published
Key Points
  • A diversified $50,000 TFSA can help build retirement wealth through tax-free compounding, capital appreciation, and dividend income.
  • Aritzia and Bird Construction offer long-term growth potential, supported by retail expansion and rising infrastructure spending.
  • Canadian Natural Resources and Bank of Montreal add reliable, growing dividends, balancing the portfolio with income-generating investments.

Investing in equities through a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a powerful long-term wealth-building strategy. The biggest advantage of investing through a TFSA is its favourable tax treatment. Investment gains and dividend income are tax-free. This creates an opportunity to reinvest earnings, accelerate portfolio growth through compounding, and retain more of the wealth generated over time.

With $50,000 available to invest, I would focus on building a diversified portfolio of financially sound businesses with strong growth prospects and a consistent record of dividend payments and increases. Rather than concentrating exclusively on high-growth opportunities or income-generating stocks, I would adopt a balanced investment approach that combines capital appreciation with reliable dividend income.

The objective would be to build a resilient portfolio that generates long-term returns, supports future retirement withdrawals, and manages market volatility. Company fundamentals, earnings growth, balance sheet strength, dividend sustainability, and long-term business prospects would all play an important role in my selection process.

With these considerations in mind, here are the stocks I would consider buying and holding in a TFSA to fund my retirement.

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Two top growth stocks to add to a TFSA

Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) and Bird Construction (TSX: BDT) are two top growth stocks to consider adding to a TFSA. Both companies have strong fundamentals, expanding operations, and attractive long-term growth potential.

Aritzia stands out for its strong brand, loyal customer base, and consistent financial performance. Since fiscal 2022, its revenue has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25%, while earnings have increased by 22% annually. The company also has significant room to grow through boutique expansion and digital sales.

By fiscal 2032, Aritzia’s management aims to achieve $9.5 billion–$10.5 billion in revenue, representing a CAGR of 15%–17%. It also plans to open 12–14 new boutiques each year while strengthening its e-commerce business.

On the other hand, Bird Construction offers exposure to Canada’s growing infrastructure and industrial sectors. Rising investments in defence, healthcare, nuclear energy, LNG, renewable energy, data centres, and transportation could drive demand for its services.

The construction company reported a record $6.1 billion backlog as of June 30, 2026, up 30.6% year over year. An additional $6 billion in pending projects provides further growth opportunities. Its focus on collaborative, lower-risk contracts supports stronger margins and more predictable earnings.

Overall, Aritzia offers growth through retail expansion and consumer demand, while Bird Construction stands to benefit from Canada’s infrastructure investments. Both stocks are worth considering for long-term TFSA investors. However, because both stocks have rallied significantly, a pullback could be a good time to buy.

Two top dividend growth stocks to add to a TFSA

A balanced TFSA portfolio should include top dividend-paying companies. In this regard, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) and Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) are attractive investments, given their solid records of dividend payments and growth.

CNQ has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years, with an impressive 20% CAGR. Its diversified portfolio of long-life assets supports production growth while reducing the need for substantial ongoing capital investment. Furthermore, disciplined spending, debt reduction, and strategic acquisitions strengthen its cash flow and financial flexibility.

CNQ’s extensive proven reserves and undeveloped resources also provide opportunities for future production growth. These factors are likely to support continued dividend increases and make CNQ an attractive long-term income investment.

BMO has maintained an exceptional dividend payment record spanning 197 consecutive years. Over the past 15 years, the Canadian banking giant’s dividend has grown at a 5.7% CAGR. Its diversified revenue streams, cost management, strong credit quality, and solid balance sheet provide a foundation for sustainable earnings and dividend payments.

Looking ahead, growth in commercial lending, Capital Markets, and Wealth Management is likely to strengthen BMO’s earnings potential. Investments in digital banking and artificial intelligence (AI) are likely to improve productivity further, streamline operations, and reduce costs.

Overall, both these companies offer reliable dividends and are top income stocks.

The bottom line

In summary, Aritzia and Bird Construction offer exposure to attractive growth opportunities. At the same time, Canadian Natural Resources and Bank of Montreal provide solid dividend streams and the potential for income growth. Together, these four stocks offer diversification across different sectors and are likely to deliver solid total returns.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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