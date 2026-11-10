How I’d Structure a $50,000 TFSA to Fund My Retirement

These Canadian stocks offer diversification across different sectors and are likely to deliver solid total returns in the long term.

Canadian Natural Resources and Bank of Montreal add reliable, growing dividends, balancing the portfolio with income-generating investments.

A diversified $50,000 TFSA can help build retirement wealth through tax-free compounding, capital appreciation, and dividend income.

Investing in equities through a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a powerful long-term wealth-building strategy. The biggest advantage of investing through a TFSA is its favourable tax treatment. Investment gains and dividend income are tax-free. This creates an opportunity to reinvest earnings, accelerate portfolio growth through compounding, and retain more of the wealth generated over time.

With $50,000 available to invest, I would focus on building a diversified portfolio of financially sound businesses with strong growth prospects and a consistent record of dividend payments and increases. Rather than concentrating exclusively on high-growth opportunities or income-generating stocks, I would adopt a balanced investment approach that combines capital appreciation with reliable dividend income.

The objective would be to build a resilient portfolio that generates long-term returns, supports future retirement withdrawals, and manages market volatility. Company fundamentals, earnings growth, balance sheet strength, dividend sustainability, and long-term business prospects would all play an important role in my selection process.

With these considerations in mind, here are the stocks I would consider buying and holding in a TFSA to fund my retirement.

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Two top growth stocks to add to a TFSA

Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) and Bird Construction (TSX: BDT) are two top growth stocks to consider adding to a TFSA. Both companies have strong fundamentals, expanding operations, and attractive long-term growth potential.

Aritzia stands out for its strong brand, loyal customer base, and consistent financial performance. Since fiscal 2022, its revenue has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25%, while earnings have increased by 22% annually. The company also has significant room to grow through boutique expansion and digital sales.

By fiscal 2032, Aritzia’s management aims to achieve $9.5 billion–$10.5 billion in revenue, representing a CAGR of 15%–17%. It also plans to open 12–14 new boutiques each year while strengthening its e-commerce business.

On the other hand, Bird Construction offers exposure to Canada’s growing infrastructure and industrial sectors. Rising investments in defence, healthcare, nuclear energy, LNG, renewable energy, data centres, and transportation could drive demand for its services.

The construction company reported a record $6.1 billion backlog as of June 30, 2026, up 30.6% year over year. An additional $6 billion in pending projects provides further growth opportunities. Its focus on collaborative, lower-risk contracts supports stronger margins and more predictable earnings.

Overall, Aritzia offers growth through retail expansion and consumer demand, while Bird Construction stands to benefit from Canada’s infrastructure investments. Both stocks are worth considering for long-term TFSA investors. However, because both stocks have rallied significantly, a pullback could be a good time to buy.

Two top dividend growth stocks to add to a TFSA

A balanced TFSA portfolio should include top dividend-paying companies. In this regard, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) and Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) are attractive investments, given their solid records of dividend payments and growth.

CNQ has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years, with an impressive 20% CAGR. Its diversified portfolio of long-life assets supports production growth while reducing the need for substantial ongoing capital investment. Furthermore, disciplined spending, debt reduction, and strategic acquisitions strengthen its cash flow and financial flexibility.

CNQ’s extensive proven reserves and undeveloped resources also provide opportunities for future production growth. These factors are likely to support continued dividend increases and make CNQ an attractive long-term income investment.

BMO has maintained an exceptional dividend payment record spanning 197 consecutive years. Over the past 15 years, the Canadian banking giant’s dividend has grown at a 5.7% CAGR. Its diversified revenue streams, cost management, strong credit quality, and solid balance sheet provide a foundation for sustainable earnings and dividend payments.

Looking ahead, growth in commercial lending, Capital Markets, and Wealth Management is likely to strengthen BMO’s earnings potential. Investments in digital banking and artificial intelligence (AI) are likely to improve productivity further, streamline operations, and reduce costs.

Overall, both these companies offer reliable dividends and are top income stocks.

The bottom line

In summary, Aritzia and Bird Construction offer exposure to attractive growth opportunities. At the same time, Canadian Natural Resources and Bank of Montreal provide solid dividend streams and the potential for income growth. Together, these four stocks offer diversification across different sectors and are likely to deliver solid total returns.