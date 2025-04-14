Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s How Many Shares of Northland Power You Should Own for $500 in Monthly Dividends

Here’s How Many Shares of Northland Power You Should Own for $500 in Monthly Dividends

Energy stocks can be a strong investment, but this one has an even stronger future outlook.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
ways to boost income

Source: Getty Images

We all want to earn a nice, regular income from investments. Dividend-paying stocks can be a really interesting way to do just that! Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is one company that pays dividends every month. That monthly income can be pretty handy for regular cash flow. So, if your goal is to make $500 each month from NPI in dividends, let’s dive into what that would involve.

What it would take

As of writing, Northland Power’s stock was selling for $18.34 per share. The company sends out a dividend of $0.10 per share every month. If you add that up over a year, that’s $1.20 in dividends per share annually. Based on the stock price, this works out to a dividend yield of about 6.48%. That means for every $100 you invest, you’d get about $6.48 back in dividends each year, assuming the dividend stays the same.

Now, let’s figure out how many shares you’d need to own to bring in $500 each month. This would mean reaching a goal of $6,000 annually. Here’s how it shakes out.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NPI$18.345,000$1.20$6,000monthly$91,700

Therefore, you’d need to invest around $91,700 to acquire 5,000 shares of Northland Power at its current stock price. That’s a pretty substantial investment to aim for that level of monthly income from a single stock.

Is it worth it?

Northland Power has a history of paying dividends consistently each month, which can be appealing for income investors. However, there’s something important to note. The company’s dividend-payout ratio has been over 100%. This means it has been paying out more in dividends than it has been earning in profit. A payout ratio that’s higher than 100% isn’t always sustainable in the long run. It could mean the company might have to reduce its dividend payments in the future if its earnings don’t improve. Investors should keep a close eye on this.

Furthermore, putting a large chunk of your investment money into a single stock always comes with risks. If the dividend stock doesn’t perform well or if the sector it operates in faces challenges, the stock price could go down, and the dividend payments might be affected. A smart way to manage this risk is to diversify your investment portfolio. Instead of putting all your money into one dividend stock, you could spread it across different companies in various industries. This way, if one investment doesn’t do as well, the others might help balance things out.

Bottom line

To potentially earn $500 in dividends each month from Northland Power at the current rate, you would need to invest around $91,700 to buy about 5,000 shares. While the monthly dividend payments and the dividend yield might look attractive, it’s really important to consider the company’s high payout ratio and the risks of putting so much money into a single stock.

Make sure this investment strategy lines up with your overall financial goals and how much risk you’re comfortable taking. It’s always a good idea to do your own thorough research and maybe chat with a financial advisor to get personalized advice before making such a significant investment. They can help you figure out if this is the right move for you and your financial future!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 in TFSA Cash for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking to get started with a TFSA? Here's exactly how to get going with these top stocks.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Maximum Amount Canadians Could Have in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Just because you hit the max of your TFSA doesn't mean that's what it's worth. Here's how to make even…

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock is like buying a whole whack of them in one click and makes the perfect long-term hold.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

This 9.66% TSX Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Freehold Royalties is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a monthly payout and a tasty dividend yield of 9.7%…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Where to Allocate $7,000 in TFSA Investments in Canadian Dividend Stocks in Today’s Market

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay dividends with high yields and offer a shot at decent upside on a rebound.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Allocate My $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Optimal Returns

| Adam Othman

Use the annual growth in your TFSA contribution room to boost your passive income and enjoy the returns tax-free by…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Allocate My TFSA Contribution to Canadian Value Stocks This Year

| Kay Ng

I’d split my $7,000 TFSA contribution across solid dividend-paying stocks from different sectors

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Invest in Canadian Value Stocks for Both Stability and Growth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian value stocks are buying opportunities for investors looking for stability and growth.

Read more »