A 5.36% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

This monthly dividend stock could be your next big money maker.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Want a company that sends you a little cash each and every month, like clockwork? Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF) does just that! Unlike most dividend stocks, EIF provides a steady stream of income to its shareholders every single month. EIF has become a real favourite among investors who are primarily focused on generating reliable income from their investments. It has a forward-looking annual dividend yield hovering around a respectable 5.36% at writing.

Into the numbers

As of writing, shares of Exchange Income are trading at approximately $49.75. For each share you own, the dividend stock provides an annual dividend of $2.64. This predictable and regular income stream can be appealing to those who rely on their investments to supplement regular earnings. Furthermore, for retirees looking for a consistent source of cash flow. What’s even more impressive is the dividend stock’s unwavering commitment to these monthly dividends ever since it was established in 2004. Over the years, EIF has not only maintained this monthly payout schedule but has had 17 dividend increases! This track record speaks volumes about the company’s financial stability and its dedication to returning value to its investors.

Taking a closer look at the company’s recent financial performance, Exchange Income reported some impressive figures in its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2024. The dividend stock achieved record revenue, bringing in a substantial $688 million during those three months. Furthermore, the adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached $167 million. This is a significant contributor to this strong performance was the company’s aerospace and aviation segment. This part of EIF’s business saw an 8% increase in revenue compared to the previous period, reaching $415 million. Even more impressively, the adjusted EBITDA for the aerospace and aviation segment jumped by a significant 29% to $140 million. This robust performance in a key sector of its operations highlights the strength and growth potential of EIF’s diverse business model.

Future outlook

Looking ahead to the full fiscal year of 2025, the dividend stock’s management has provided an optimistic outlook. Exchange Income projects that its adjusted EBITDA for the entire year will fall within the range of $690 million to $730 million. One notable example is the recent agreement to acquire Canadian North, a significant airline that provides essential services to Canada’s Arctic region. This acquisition is expected to not only enhance EIF’s service offerings in a crucial and often underserved part of the country but also to contribute positively to the company’s overall revenue and profitability in the years to come.

Now, let’s touch on the dividend-payout ratio. This is a financial metric that indicates the proportion of a company’s earnings that it pays out to shareholders in the form of dividends. Currently, EIF’s dividend payout ratio stands at approximately 103.84%. While a payout ratio exceeding 100% might initially raise some eyebrows, as it suggests the company is paying out more in dividends than it is currently earning, the management at Exchange Income anticipates a significant improvement in this metric in the near future. The dividend stock projects the dividend payout ratio will decrease to around 70% in the fiscal year of 2025. This expected decrease is a positive sign for the long-term sustainability of the company’s attractive monthly dividend payments.

Bottom line

For investors seeking a reliable and consistent stream of monthly income from their investments, Exchange Income presents a rather compelling option within the Canadian market. Its consistent history of making those monthly dividend payments is a significant advantage. Furthermore, the company’s strong financial performance provides a solid foundation for those dividend payments. Coupled with the company’s strategic growth initiatives, such as the acquisition of Canadian North, Exchange Income appears to be well-positioned for continued success. This makes it a noteworthy consideration for income-focused investors looking for a Canadian company with a unique and appealing dividend policy.

