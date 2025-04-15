Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s Why the Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP at 45 Isn’t Enough in a High-Inflation World

Here’s Why the Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP at 45 Isn’t Enough in a High-Inflation World

The TFSA and RRSP balances might be short, but there’s certainly a way to grow them.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank in autumn leaves

Source: Getty Images

Turning 45 can feel like a real crossroads. You’re likely deep in the thick of life’s major expenses. Mortgage payments can feel like a never-ending cycle. Childcare costs, if you have kids, can be a significant drain on the budget. And career pressures might be at their peak as you strive for advancement or stability. While retirement might still seem like a distant shore on the horizon, it’s definitely starting to appear larger and more defined in your field of vision. It’s a time when the need to seriously consider long-term financial security becomes increasingly apparent.

How do you stack up?

When we take a look at the average savings held by Canadians in this 45 to 49 age bracket, a somewhat concerning picture emerges. The average balance held within a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) for individuals in this age group hovers around a modest $21,177. While the TFSA is a fantastic tool for tax-free growth, this average balance suggests that many Canadians in their mid-40s might not be fully leveraging its potential for long-term savings.

The picture for Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs) is somewhat brighter on the surface, with an average balance of approximately $150,300 for the same age group. This figure might initially seem reassuring. However, when we delve a little deeper and consider the median RRSP balance, which sits at around $70,000, a different story unfolds. The median represents the midpoint of all balances, meaning that half of Canadians in this age range have RRSP savings below $70,000, while the other half have more. The significant difference between the average and median suggests that a smaller number of individuals with very high RRSP balances are skewing the average upwards and that a substantial portion of Canadians in their mid-40s are potentially facing a retirement savings shortfall.

Adding another layer of complexity to this situation is the current high inflation. In a high-inflation world, the purchasing power of your hard-earned savings diminishes at a much more rapid pace. This underscores the critical importance of not only diligently saving a significant portion of your income but also strategically investing those savings in a manner that allows them to grow at a rate that outpaces inflation.

Get it done

One strategy to consider in this high-inflation environment is to allocate some of your investment portfolio to strong, resilient, and growing companies. A prime example of such a company is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN).

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a prominent global infrastructure company that owns and strategically operates a diverse portfolio of essential infrastructure assets across a wide range of sectors. These sectors include utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure. What’s particularly attractive about these types of assets in an inflationary environment is that revenues are often linked to inflation. This means that as the general price level rises, the revenues generated by these assets tend to increase as well. This provides a natural hedge against the eroding effects of inflation on your investment returns.

In its most recent earnings report, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported an impressive annual revenue of approximately US$21.04 billion. This substantial revenue figure highlights the sheer scale and breadth of the company’s global operations. Furthermore, the company achieved a net income of US$1.683 billion for the year, demonstrating its ability to generate significant profits from its diverse infrastructure holdings. Perhaps most importantly for retirement savers seeking income, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners also proudly announced its 16th consecutive distribution increase.

Bottom line

For investors in their mid-40s who are actively seeking to bolster their retirement savings and ensure they are better prepared for the future, incorporating resilient and income-generating assets like BIP into their investment portfolios held within their TFSA and RRSP accounts can be a prudent and potentially rewarding strategy. By strategically allocating a portion of their savings to such companies, they can enhance the overall growth potential of their retirement accounts and increase their chances of outpacing inflation over the long term, ultimately leading to a more financially secure and comfortable retirement.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Purchase Today and Hold for Strong Future Gains

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Buy three undervalued stocks today for strong future gains.

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

3 Major Red Flags That Could Trigger a CRA RRSP Audit

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't risk it all, instead play it safe and you could be in for even more cash flow.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Investors: It’s Time to Buy the Dip Now and Reap the Rewards Later 

| Puja Tayal

Buying the dip takes courage because you don’t want to buy into an uncertain future. But investors who buy the…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $250,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks to Never Worry About Money Again

| Kay Ng

With $250,000, you don’t need to chase speculative gains to build lasting wealth. Here are two blue-chip, dividend stocks to…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

1 Undervalued TSX Stock Down 56% to Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It can be hard to pick up a stock when it's down. But this TSX stock might be worth it.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your TFSA’s Potential With These 3 Dividend Stars for Compounding Growth

| Robin Brown

Wondering how to maximize returns in your TFSA? Here are three dividend stocks for growth and income in 2025.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Consider This Historically Undervalued Canadian Stock for My $5,000 Investment

| Kay Ng

For investors willing to stomach volatility, this stock’s current weakness may present a rare buying window.

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $7,000 in These 2 Stocks Paying Monthly Dividends

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Income-focused investors can consider taking positions in two dividend stocks that pay well-protected monthly dividends.

Read more »