1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 65% to Buy as AI Takes Off

This AI stock might be down, but its stable outlook means investors shouldn’t count it out.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.

Source: Getty Images

The world of artificial intelligence (AI) is a big deal. Sometimes, though, companies in these growing areas don’t get the love from the stock market. Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) is one of those companies. Even though the stock price has taken a tumble over the last year, what it does with online software for legal and business folks could really take off as more services go digital. Therefore, it’s in a good spot for the future, making now a great time to invest. Let’s get more into why.

The drop

As of writing, the AI stock is around $8. That’s quite a drop from its high of $22.59 in the last year of about 65%! This drop shows that investors have been a bit worried about how the company’s been doing and where it’s headed. In its report for the first three months of its 2025 fiscal year, Dye & Durham said their revenue was $119.93 million. That was a tiny bit less than what analysts were expecting at $120.3 million. The AI stock also had a net loss of $0.14 per share, which was also a bit worse than what people thought.

But here’s the thing: what Dye & Durham actually does seems pretty solid. It provides important software and information services to over 60,000 law firms, banks, and government groups in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa. Its products help with things like managing legal practices, getting data insights, doing due diligence, and handling payments. These are things clients really need to do their jobs, which suggests that there should be a pretty steady demand for Dye & Durham’s services.

Plus, Dye & Durham seems to care about its shareholders. Back in February 2025, the AI stock mentioned that they had received an offer to be bought for $1.3 billion. That shows that other people see value and potential in what the company has. While it doesn’t seem the deal will actually happen, it highlights that some investors think Dye & Durham is worth a good chunk of change. They’ve got something others want.

Future outlook

Looking at some of the financial numbers paints a mixed picture. The gross profit margin is a super high 89.5%. That means it’s making a lot of money on each sale before counting other expenses. However, net income is still negative. It reported a loss of $154.04 million in the most recent fiscal year. Also, the return on equity is a negative 42.6%. This shows it’s facing some challenges in turning revenue into actual returns for its investors. It’s a bit of a rollercoaster.

Despite these bumps in the road, the overall trends in the market could be good for Dye & Durham. More and more legal and financial companies are relying on digital tools. Plus, things like AI are becoming more important in these sectors. As organizations want to work more efficiently, the demand for integrated software platforms like what Dye & Durham offers is likely to go up. It’s in the right space at the right time.

Also, because Dye & Durham operates in several different countries, it has a more diverse base of revenue. This means it’s not as reliant on just one country’s economy. Having operations in different places can help cushion the blow if one market isn’t doing so well.

Bottom line

So, while Dye & Durham has some near-term challenges to deal with, its position in a growing industry, the range of services offered, and international presence make a case for long-term investors. The current lower stock price might be a chance to buy in for those who are okay with some risk and can see the potential for the AI stock to turn things around as they adapt to the digital world. It could be a bumpy but potentially rewarding ride.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dye & Durham. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

