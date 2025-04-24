Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Automotive Stocks to Buy and Hold for Transportation Transformation

2 Automotive Stocks to Buy and Hold for Transportation Transformation

Automotive stocks are looking a bit tough right now, but these two remain strong options.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
gas station, convenience store, gas pumps

Image source: Getty Images

It looks like the way we get around is changing a lot these days. We’re seeing more electric vehicles (EV), a bigger focus on being green, and new ways of thinking about transportation. Some Canadian companies are in a good spot to take advantage of these shifts. Two that stand out are NFI Group (TSX:NFI) and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:APR.UN). They both offer different ways for investors to potentially benefit from the evolving transportation scene.

NFI Group

Let’s start with NFI Group, which is based in Winnipeg. The TSX stock is a big manufacturer of buses and coaches, and is also getting into the zero-emission vehicle game. Looking at results for the last three months of 2024, NFI reported revenue of US$837 million. This was a 5.1% increase compared to the same period the year before.

The vehicle maker delivered 1,180 equivalent units, and a significant 26.1% of those were battery and fuel cell-electric buses. The net earnings for that quarter were US$18.6 million. This is a big improvement from a loss they had during the same time in the previous year. Furthermore, the adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached US$67.9 million, marking a substantial 76.4% increase year-over-year. What’s also interesting is that NFI’s backlog of orders hit a record US$12.8 billion, and zero-emission buses now make up 40.3% of that total. It seems like the demand for the TSX stock’s electric buses is really picking up.

The part of NFI that deals with after-sales service and parts also did well, bringing in US$157.1 million in revenue in the last three months of 2024. This was a 15.8% increase from the year before. The adjusted EBITDA for this segment was US$32.8 million, up 11.1% year-over-year. With a focus on zero-emission vehicles and a strong pile of orders, NFI looks well-positioned for future growth as cities and transit agencies look for more sustainable ways to move people around.

Automotive Properties REIT

Now, let’s look at Automotive Properties REIT. This TSX stock does something a bit different. It owns and acquires properties across Canada that are used as car dealerships. In the first three months of 2024, the real estate investment trust (REIT) reported rental revenue of $23.4 million, which was a 2.3% increase from the same period in 2023.

The net income for that quarter was $20.9 million, up from $17 million in the first quarter of 2023. Funds from operations per unit, a key measure for REITs, stayed steady at $0.241. Meanwhile, adjusted funds from operations per unit increased slightly to $0.234 from $0.229 in the same period of the previous year.

The REIT benefits from having long-term leases with the car dealerships that rent the properties. This provides the TSX stock with a pretty stable and predictable flow of income. As of the end of March 2024, the debt compared to total property value was at 44.6%, while $57.7 million was available under credit lines. Because it focuses on the automotive sector, the REIT could benefit from the ongoing trend of dealerships consolidating and the increasing need for capital by dealership operators. It’s like this TSX stock’s providing the real estate infrastructure for the car industry.

Bottom line

For investors who are interested in taking advantage of the changes happening in transportation, both NFI Group and Automotive Properties REIT could be interesting options. NFI’s leadership in the zero-emission transit market and strong financial performance suggest it has room to grow. On the other hand, Automotive Properties REIT offers a way to invest in the automotive retail sector through stable, income-generating real estate. As transportation continues to evolve, these TSX stocks seem well-equipped to navigate the changes and potentially offer good returns to investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and NFI Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Canada day banner background design of flag
Stocks for Beginners

Where I’d Invest $7,000 in the Best Canadian Stocks Right Now for Long-Term Growth

| Robin Brown

Wondering how to invest your $7,000 TFSA contribution in 2025? These Canadian stocks could be solid long-term winners.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

The Top TSX Stocks to Buy Now as Canadians Shift Cash Back Home

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks remain strong options for investors thinking long term.

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Stocks for Beginners

How to Protect Your TFSA From Inflation and Currency Fluctuations

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to protect your cash, then this stock is a great option.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in 2 Dividend Stocks for $1,224.68 in Passive Income, Even if the Loonie is Low

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to make some extra income, then these two dividend stocks are a great choice.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

1 Undervalued TSX Stock Down 34% to Buy as Housing Costs Surge

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't let the share price get you down. This undervalued TSX stock could certainly be due for a comeback.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Stocks for Beginners

The Best TSX Stocks to Invest $25,000 in Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

With $25,000 to invest, these two top TSX stocks could help you earn strong gains through market ups and downs.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Stocks for Beginners

My Single Best Canadian Stock Pick for April 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) stock could give you a perfect mix of resilience and runway in today’s volatile Canadian market.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Stocks for Beginners

Why the Canadian Dollar Could Make or Break Your TFSA Returns in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock could create massive returns for you in 2025, especially within a TFSA.

Read more »