Member Login
Home » Investing » $1,000 Ready to Deploy? 3 Quality TSX Stocks for Canadian Investors

$1,000 Ready to Deploy? 3 Quality TSX Stocks for Canadian Investors

Amid improving investors sentiments, the following three Canadian stocks offer excellent buying opportunities.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian equity markets have witnessed a solid comeback over the last few days, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index rising 11.2% from this month’s lows. The cooling of trade tensions between the United States and China has improved investors’ sentiments, driving the equity markets. Amid improving investor sentiment, let’s assess three quality TSX stocks I am bullish on now.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) offers internet infrastructure to enterprises worldwide to conduct and expand their businesses. The growing adoption of the omnichannel selling model has created a multi-year growth potential for the company. Amid the increasing demand, the company has increased its investments in R&D (research and development) to develop innovative product offerings to meet its customers’ growing needs. The company is focusing on expanding its core platform, international, B2B (business-to-business), enterprise, and offline businesses this year. Also, its growing penetration of payment solutions and geographical expansions could support its financial growth in the coming quarters.

Amid these growth prospects, Shopify’s management projects its first-quarter revenue to grow in the mid-20s, while gross profits could expand by the low-20s. The company’s management also expects its free cash flow margins to increase in the mid-teens. So, its growth prospects look healthy. Meanwhile, the omnichannel commerce company has witnessed healthy buying over the previous few days, with its stock price rising around 32% from its April lows. Despite the recent surge, the company trades at a 28% discount compared to its 52-week high. Given its healthy growth prospects and discounted stock price, investors with longer investment horizons could accumulate the stocks to earn superior returns.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS), which offers supply chain solutions to various industries, posted an impressive first-quarter performance yesterday, beating its guidance. Its topline grew 20% year over year to $2.65 billion amid healthy performance across both CCS (Connectivity & Cloud Solutions) and ATS (Advanced Technology Solutions) segments. The revenue from the CCS segment grew 28% to $1.84 billion, with the Hardware Platform Solutions segment generating around $1 billion in revenue. Meanwhile, revenue from the ATS segment increased by 5%. Amid topline growth, operating margin expansion from 5.9% to 7.1%, and share repurchases, its adjusted EPS (earnings per share) grew 44.6% to $1.20.

After reporting better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, Celestica’s management has raised its 2025 guidance. The management now expects its 2025 revenue to grow by 12.44%, while its adjusted EPS could increase by 28.9%. Its solid first-quarter performance boosted its stock price by 11.3% yesterday. However, it still trades at a 38% discount compared to its 52-week high, offering excellent buying opportunities.

Waste Connections

I have chosen a defensive stock, Waste Connections (TSX:WCN), as my final pick. The waste management company posted a healthy first-quarter performance on Wednesday, with its top line growing by 7.5% to $2.23 billion. Price-led organic growth and continued acquisitions helped overcome volume declines to boost sales. Its adjusted EPS grew 8.65% to $1.13. The company also generated $541.5 million of cash from operating activities and $332.1 million of adjusted free cash flow during the quarter.

Meanwhile, given its organic growth and continued acquisitions, I expect the uptrend in WCN’s financials to continue. The company has acquired several assets year to date that could add $125 million to its annualized revenue. The company’s continued improvement in employee retention and increased usage of technological advancements could support its margin expansions in the coming quarters. Considering its solid underlying business and healthy growth prospects, I expect WCN to be an excellent buy right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy on Dips

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have strong track records of dividend growth and now trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

Beyond Real Estate: These TSX Income Generators Could Deliver Superior Passive Income for Canadians

| Jitendra Parashar

These two TSX dividend stocks could offer Canadian investors a reliable income stream and strong long-term upside, without relying on…

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Better TSX Dividend Stock to Own: Manulife or Sun Life?

| Aditya Raghunath

While Sun Life stock has outpaced Manulife in the last two decades, which dividend-paying insurance giant is a good buy…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Energy Stocks

Got $25,000? Turn it Into $200,000 in a TFSA as Canadian Dollar Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock may not have a high dividend, but it certainly has a high rate of growth to look…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $1,057/Year in Tax-Free Income

| Sneha Nahata

Investing $5,000 in each of these high-yield dividend stocks can help you earn over $1,057 per year in tax-free income.

Read more »

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

Is BlackBerry (TSX:BB) a Buy in May 2025?

| Adam Othman

While its recent downturn might not look pretty, it might be the best opportunity to buy BlackBerry (TSX:BB) stock and…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Investing

Where I’d Invest the New $7,000 TFSA Contribution Limit in 2025

| Robin Brown

If you have $7,000 for the new TFSA contribution increase, here are three stocks I would contemplate adding to the…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

2 Banking Stocks I’d Buy With $7,000 Whenever They Dip in Price

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two banking stocks are worth buying on the dip and as reliable passive-income providers.

Read more »