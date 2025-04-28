Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Use $15,000 in a High-Yield Dividend ETF for Steady Passive Income

How to Use $15,000 in a High-Yield Dividend ETF for Steady Passive Income

This ETF has it all, a strong portfolio of dividend payers, along with a high yield for investors.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

Looking for a way to generate a steady income stream? One strategy is to consider investing in a high-yield dividend exchange-traded fund (ETF). These ETFs hold a collection of stocks that are known for paying out higher-than-average dividends. One such option for Canadian investors is the Global X Canadian High Dividend Index Corporate Class ETF (TSX:HXH). If you had around $15,000 to invest, HXH could be a worthwhile addition to a well-rounded investment portfolio.

About the ETF

HXH aims to track the performance of the Solactive Canadian High Dividend Yield Index (Total Return), after taking out expenses. This index is designed to measure how Canadian-listed stocks with high dividend yields are performing overall. As of writing, the net asset value (NAV) of HXH was $52.22 per unit, and its market price was $53. Over the past year, this ETF has provided a total return of 11%, and that includes any dividends reinvested.

One of the really nice things about HXH is that it offers a diversified portfolio. When you invest in this ETF, you’re getting exposure to about 40 different Canadian companies or Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) – ones expected to have high dividend yields. To make sure things aren’t too concentrated, HXH limits how much of the ETF’s holdings can be in any single stock or industry group. The current holdings span across sectors like energy, financial services, and various other industries. This helps to spread out the risk within the portfolio. This way, you’re not too heavily reliant on the performance of just one company or sector.

How it works

Now, it’s important to note one key thing about HXH. The ETF doesn’t currently pay out regular cash distributions to its unit holders. Instead, any dividends that the underlying companies in the ETF pay out are automatically reinvested back into the ETF. This approach is designed to help boost the total return of the ETF over time. So, if you’re looking for a regular monthly or quarterly income payment, HXH might not be the best fit for you right now. However, if you’re more focused on the overall growth of your investment and are comfortable with the idea of dividends being reinvested for returns, then this could be a good option.

In terms of costs, HXH has a management expense ratio (MER) of just 0.11%. This is quite low, which is good news for investors because it means that a larger portion of your investment is working for you. That’s rather than going towards covering the ETF’s operating expenses. A low MER can really add up over the long term.

If you were to invest $15,000 Canadian dollars in HXH, it could provide a solid base for a passive income strategy focused on total return. Even though you wouldn’t be receiving regular cash payouts, the fact that dividends are reinvested means that your initial investment has the potential to grow over time, as seen by the 11% total return over the past year. This suggests that HXH can offer steady growth for your investment in the long run.

Bottom line

In conclusion, the HXH offers an opportunity for Canadian investors to gain exposure to a diverse basket of high dividend-paying Canadian stocks – one with a focus on maximizing total return through dividend reinvestment. Its well-diversified portfolio, low management fees, and solid past performance make it a compelling choice for a $15,000 investment. Especially one aimed at building steady passive income over time, even if that income isn’t received as regular cash distributions right now. As always, it’s a good idea to do your own research to make sure this investment aligns with your personal financial goals and risk tolerance.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

A 9.9 Percent Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Puja Tayal

If you are looking to park your money for the short term and earn from it, this 9.9% dividend stock…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Have Room in Your TFSA? 1 Canadian Dividend Champion for April Investors

| Joey Frenette

If you've got extra cash in your TFSA, the latest dip in markets may provide you with a golden opportunity…

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Beginner Investors: How I’d Allocate $5,000 in 2 Safe Dividend Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great dividend stocks on the market, but these two are buy-and-forget candidates that will boost your…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Invest $25,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks for $1,600 in Annual Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian dividend stocks could deliver a reliable passive income of over $1,600 annually.

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Start My Investing Journey With $7,000 in 4 Foundational Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

These four stocks have high-quality and reliable operations, making them among the best long-term investments in Canada.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Canada Revenue Agency: Hurry! The Tax-Filing Deadline Is Almost Here!

| Andrew Button

You need to report income from Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock on your tax return.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Pullback

| Andrew Walker

These TSX giants pay good dividends and now trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in These 2 Dividend Kings for $424 in Annual Income

| Jitendra Parashar

These two time-tested TSX giants not only deliver steady dividends but also offer resilience for long-term investors seeking stability.

Read more »