Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 High-Dividend TSX Stocks I’d Consider for a $10,000 Income-Focused Portfolio

2 High-Dividend TSX Stocks I’d Consider for a $10,000 Income-Focused Portfolio

A high-yield is one thing, but these dividend stocks offer up even more benefits.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
ways to boost income

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to building a portfolio focused on passive income, a high-dividend strategy can be both rewarding and comforting. Having reliable monthly or quarterly cash rolling into your account helps take the stress off market swings. With $10,000 to invest, there are two standout TSX stocks that catch my eye. Those are SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) and Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ). Both offer attractive dividend yields and a strong foundation to help anyone serious about generating income — all while adding a nice bit of stability to a portfolio that might otherwise feel a little too tied to market ups and downs.

SmartCentres

Let’s start with SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). SmartCentres has been a fixture in the Canadian real estate scene for years. While it is best known for its shopping centres, SmartCentres has been busy transforming itself into something even more resilient. Today, it holds a wide mix of retail, residential, and self-storage developments, which really spreads out its risk. It is no longer just about traditional malls. As of writing, SmartCentres offers a dividend yield of around 7.35%, paid out monthly. That monthly paycheque is a big bonus for retirees or anyone who prefers to see regular income without waiting for a quarterly deposit.

Looking deeper into its financials, SmartCentres reported strong numbers in its latest results. It finished 2024 with an occupancy rate of over 98%, which is outstanding in real estate. Furthermore, its net rental income remained steady despite higher borrowing costs. Even better, many of SmartCentres’s tenants are essential businesses, like grocery stores and pharmacies, that tend to thrive no matter what the economy is doing. That gives it an edge during slower periods. Plus, the dividend stock continues to invest heavily in mixed-use projects that combine retail, residential, and office spaces. This sets itself up for future growth without having to depend entirely on retail stores.

Fiera Capital

On the other side of this income portfolio is Fiera Capital. Fiera might not be a household name to every Canadian, but among investors, it’s a serious player. Fiera is an independent asset manager that looks after about $158 billion in assets globally. What makes it so attractive for an income portfolio is its dividend yield, which is currently sitting at a whopping 13.82%. Yes, you read that right.

Fiera pays a quarterly dividend, and while that huge yield is enticing, it does come with some caution. The dividend stock’s payout ratio is high, currently at 375%, meaning all its earnings are being passed back to shareholders. That is fantastic for income today, but it does mean Fiera has less flexibility if markets get rough. That being said, Fiera’s leadership has been smart about expanding through strategic acquisitions and diversifying its client base. This should help it keep cash flow stable. In its latest earnings, Fiera reported steady fee-based revenue, and management reaffirmed its focus on maintaining a healthy balance sheet.

Foolish takeaway

Of course, dividends are never guaranteed. SmartCentres is fairly defensive, but if consumer habits shift dramatically or we face another real estate crisis, it could feel pressure. Fiera, meanwhile, is more exposed to market volatility since its revenues are tied to assets under management. But by pairing the dividend stocks together, investors get a blend of stability and yield, which is exactly what you want when building an income-focused portfolio.

For investors who value cash flow and want to build a dependable portfolio without overcomplicating things, SmartCentres and Fiera are two names worth considering right now. As always, it is wise to keep an eye on earnings and market trends, but with starting dividend yields like these, the heavy lifting is already baked into the portfolio. And that, for any income investor, is a pretty sweet deal.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fiera Capital and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Discounted Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks deserve to be on your RRSP radar.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $10,000 in These 3 Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividends and a cheque every month. Is it likely to continue? Absolutely.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Use This 8.6% Dividend Stock for Immediate Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock offers up monthly income and a high yield that lasts!

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? How I’d Allocate it Across 5 Financial Stocks for Lasting Sector Exposure

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Financial stocks such as Royal Bank offer investors exposure to lucrative businesses and strong, reliable dividends.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Growing Income

| Daniel Da Costa

These Canadian dividend stocks have solid operations and offer consistently growing dividends, making them some of the best to buy…

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy on Dips

| Kay Ng

Here are three of the best dividend stocks to buy on dips for satisfying income and long-term total returns potential.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

This 3.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are great, sure, but this high-yielding option pays cash every month!

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Canadian Dividend Stock Every Investor Should Own Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS) remains the top Canadian dividend stock all investors should consider in this uncertain market.

Read more »