How I'd Build a $15,000 Portfolio Around These 3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks

Dividend stocks are one thing, but blue-chip dividend stocks are some of the top options out there.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

So, you want to build a solid investment portfolio with some of Canada’s big, reliable companies. These are often called blue-chip stocks. If you had around $15,000 to invest for the long haul, aiming for both stability and a consistent income stream, there are three prominent Canadian companies up your alley. Let’s look at Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), BCE (TSX:BCE), and Fortis (TSX:FTS).

Royal Bank

First up, we have Royal Bank of Canada, or RBC, as most folks call it. This is a real giant in the Canadian banking world. Looking at results for the first three months of 2025, RBC announced a record net income of $5.1 billion. This is a whopping 43% increase compared to the same period last year!

The diluted earnings per share also jumped by 42% to $3.54. This impressive growth was driven by strong performances across all their different business areas. It also includes a nice contribution of $214 million from the successful integration of HSBC Bank Canada. RBC’s return on equity, a measure of how well they’re using shareholders’ investments to generate profit, stood at a healthy 16.8%. This is supported by a strong capital position.

BCE

Next, let’s talk about BCE. It’s the biggest telecommunications company in Canada, providing all sorts of services like wireless, internet, and television. Looking at results for the last three months of 2024, BCE reported that their net earnings attributable to common shareholders increased by a solid 20.7% to $461 million.

The adjusted net earnings also rose by 4.1% to $719 million. Even adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) saw a modest increase of 1.5% to $2.605 billion. BCE has a reputation for being a consistent performer and is known for its commitment to paying out dividends to its shareholders. This makes it a reliable choice if you’re looking for income from your investments. In February 2025, BCE announced an increase in the annual common share dividend for the 22nd consecutive year.

Fortis

Finally, we have Fortis, a leader in the utility sector across North America, providing essential services like electricity and natural gas. For the entire year of 2024, Fortis reported net earnings of $1.6 billion, or $3.24 per share. The adjusted net earnings per share also increased by a solid 6% to $3.28.

Fortis also invested $5.2 billion in its capital program, which helps it grow its rate base by about 6% annually. What’s really impressive is that in 2024, Fortis achieved its 51st consecutive year of increasing its common share dividend! This really underscores the long-term commitment to providing returns to their shareholders. Utility companies like Fortis tend to have predictable earnings. This can make them a more stable investment, especially when the market feels a bit uncertain.

Bottom line

If you had that $15,000 to invest, one way to approach it could be to split it equally among these three companies, putting about $5,000 into each. This would give you a well-rounded portfolio with exposure to all sectors. This kind of diversification can help to reduce the risks that might be specific to any one sector.

All together, building a portfolio by investing equally in RBC, BCE, and Fortis can offer Canadian investors a nice blend. One of stability, income through dividends, and the potential for long-term growth. These are well-established blue-chip stocks that have shown they can weather different economic conditions and are committed to returning value to their shareholders, making these solid core holdings for a long-term investment strategy. Of course, it’s always a good idea to do your own research and consider your own financial goals before making any investment decisions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

