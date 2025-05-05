Member Login
Home » Investing » The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

This smartest Canadian stock can convert your $5,000 investment to about $30,595 in 10 years, more than six times your original amount.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Muscles Drawn On Black board

Source: Getty Images

Top Canadian stocks offering growth, income, and value are the smartest long-term investments for creating wealth. These stocks have strong fundamentals, promising growth prospects, sustainable earnings, and a commitment to rewarding shareholders with generous dividends. This approach typically yields above-average returns over the years.

Against this background, here is the smartest Canadian stock to buy with $5,000.

The Smartest Canadian stock

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is one of the smartest Canadian stocks investors could consider to boost their portfolio. This sub-prime lender’s fundamentals remain solid, reflected through its strong revenue and earnings growth. Moreover, its leadership in the large subprime lending space, high-quality asset base, and strong underwriting capabilities suggest that the financial services company has ample opportunities to grow.

Thanks to its ability to grow earnings in all market conditions, GSY stock has consistently rewarded its shareholders with higher dividend payments.

It is noteworthy that goeasy’s top line increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1% in the last five years. Moreover, its earnings per share (EPS) grew at a CAGR of 28.1% during this period, outpacing revenue growth. Given its impressive financial numbers, goeasy stock has grown at a CAGR of about 35% in the last five years, delivering capital gains of over 348%.

Thanks to the company’s ability to scale profitably and maintain a solid earnings base, goeasy has consistently paid dividends for 21 years. Moreover, it has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Most recently, goeasy raised its annual dividend by 25% to $5.84 per share. Based on its annual dividend, the stock offers a dividend yield of 3.6%.

goeasy set to deliver above-average returns

goeasy will likely grow its revenue and earnings at a solid pace, driven by the continued expansion of its gross consumer loan portfolio and solid loan yields. The lender is focusing on expanding its product offerings, developing its distribution channels, and diversifying its funding sources to capitalize on Canada’s large subprime lending market. These efforts will likely drive loan originations and support its top line.

Additionally, goeasy is leveraging risk-based pricing to optimize the borrowing cost for its customers while maintaining profitability. While this move may pressure the loan yields in the short term, it is expected to stimulate demand, strengthen long-term customer loyalty, and enhance profit margins. Also, by focusing on competitive pricing and profitability, goeasy can improve its market position while ensuring sustainable growth.

With growing revenues, stable credit performance, and operational efficiencies, goeasy is well-positioned to continue to expand its earnings and margins at a double-digit rate. This will help drive its dividend payouts and share price.

goeasy stock’s lower valuation presents a buying opportunity

While goeasy is poised to deliver solid growth and return higher cash to its shareholders, its stock trades cheaply on the valuation front, presenting a solid buying opportunity. Based on its recent closing price, goeasy stock is trading at the next 12-month (NTM) price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 8.4, which is too low given its strong double-digit earnings growth potential, decent dividend yield, and impressive return on equity (ROE) of 26.4%.

The bottom line

goeasy’s leadership in the subprime lending space, ability to grow its earnings at a solid pace, consistent dividend growth, and compelling valuation make it the smartest stock to buy now for creating wealth in the long term.

If you invest $5,000 in goeasy stock at its current price of around $161.07 per share, you can purchase approximately 31 shares. Over the past five years, goeasy has delivered an impressive CAGR of 35%. Even if future growth slows to a more conservative 20% annually, your $5,000 investment could still grow to about $30,595 in 10 years, more than six times your original amount.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Turn $14,000 in My TFSA into a Money-Making Machine

| Kay Ng

Investing over time in a diversified Canadian dividend ETF like the VDY is one way to make a money-making machine…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

| Andrew Button

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) is a good TSX stock.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash as Canada-US Trade Uncertainty Expands

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We're all uncertain about how this trade war will shake out, so here are some top stocks to keep your…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal 8.3% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month as Trade Tensions Heighten

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Trade tensions continue to trouble investors, but this dividend stock could certainly help smooth things over.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $15,000 in These High-Yielding Dividend ETFs for Passive Income

| Andrew Button

iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI) has a very high yield.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want some consistent dividend passive income in your TFSA, these are the top choices I'd go with.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 26% to Buy Now for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock may be down, but don't count it out if you want long-term income.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 18% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock is down 18% from all-time highs.

Read more »