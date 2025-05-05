Where Will Royal Bank Stock Be in 2 Years?

When it comes to Canadian banking giants, few names carry as much weight as Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). As the country’s largest bank by market cap, it’s a staple in most Canadian portfolios, especially for long-term investors looking for stability, income, and steady growth. But where could Royal Bank stock be two years from now? With the recent HSBC Canada acquisition behind it, ongoing dividend growth, and strong earnings power, the future looks promising, if not downright exciting, for this blue-chip bank.

The numbers

To get a good sense of where it might be going, we need to start with where it stands today. In the second quarter of 2024, Royal Bank posted net income of $4 billion, up 7% year over year. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.74, a 5% bump. These results were solid, especially considering that banks globally have been dealing with economic uncertainty and high interest rates. Royal Bank’s return on equity was 14.5%, showing it continues to make efficient use of its capital, while its CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, came in at 12.8%. In plain terms, Royal Bank sits on a comfortable cushion of capital.

One of the biggest developments in 2024 for Royal Bank was its acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada. That deal officially closed on March 28, bringing over 130 branches and more than 780,000 clients under the RBC umbrella. It’s a big move. Not just because of the size of the deal, priced at around $13.5 billion, but because it gives Royal Bank even more dominance in key urban centres like Vancouver and Toronto.

The HSBC customer base is known for its international ties and wealth management needs, areas where Royal Bank already excels. Over the next two years, the integration of HSBC Canada is expected to boost earnings and provide new cross-selling opportunities across its wealth management, mortgage, and business banking segments.

Gaining strength against headwinds

If you’re an income-focused investor, you’re probably wondering about dividends. Royal Bank stock hasn’t disappointed here either. In May 2024, the bank raised its quarterly dividend to $1.42 per share, up $0.04 from the previous payout. That puts the annual yield at around 3.6% at recent share prices, a solid figure that becomes even more attractive when tucked inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), where those dividends are tax-free. Royal Bank stock has a strong history of increasing its dividend over time, and there’s every reason to believe that pattern will continue, especially with the extra revenue from HSBC helping to support future raises.

Another area to watch is RBC’s investment in technology. Over the past few years, it has poured billions into digital banking, artificial intelligence (AI), and fintech partnerships. From its AI-powered NOMI tools to digital mortgage platforms, Royal Bank aims to keep younger customers engaged and improve efficiency across its branches and online services. These investments don’t always make headlines, but over time, help RBC reduce costs and deepen relationships with customers. In the next two years, we could see even more digital rollouts and expanded capabilities, which could provide another tailwind to earnings.

Of course, no outlook is complete without a few caveats. RBC, like all banks, faces potential headwinds from slower economic growth, changes in monetary policy, and housing market volatility. Rising credit card and mortgage delinquencies could weigh on earnings if consumers become more financially stretched. But with its conservative lending practices and diversified revenue base, Royal Bank is in a strong position to manage through the bumps.

Bottom line

So, where will Royal Bank be in two years? It will likely be bigger, more efficient, and more profitable, especially as synergies from the HSBC deal start to pay off. Investors can expect steady dividend increases, continued investments in technology, and a strong presence across Canada’s banking landscape. While the stock may not double overnight, its consistent growth and income potential make it a strong contender for a long-term TFSA investment. If you’re looking for a place to park capital and watch it grow without too many surprises, RBC remains one of the most reliable picks on the TSX.