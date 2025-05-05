Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will Royal Bank Stock Be in 2 Years?

Where Will Royal Bank Stock Be in 2 Years?

Royal Bank stock has long been a top stock, but can that last over the next two years?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
open vault at bank

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to Canadian banking giants, few names carry as much weight as Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). As the country’s largest bank by market cap, it’s a staple in most Canadian portfolios, especially for long-term investors looking for stability, income, and steady growth. But where could Royal Bank stock be two years from now? With the recent HSBC Canada acquisition behind it, ongoing dividend growth, and strong earnings power, the future looks promising, if not downright exciting, for this blue-chip bank.

The numbers

To get a good sense of where it might be going, we need to start with where it stands today. In the second quarter of 2024, Royal Bank posted net income of $4 billion, up 7% year over year. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.74, a 5% bump. These results were solid, especially considering that banks globally have been dealing with economic uncertainty and high interest rates. Royal Bank’s return on equity was 14.5%, showing it continues to make efficient use of its capital, while its CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, came in at 12.8%. In plain terms, Royal Bank sits on a comfortable cushion of capital.

One of the biggest developments in 2024 for Royal Bank was its acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada. That deal officially closed on March 28, bringing over 130 branches and more than 780,000 clients under the RBC umbrella. It’s a big move. Not just because of the size of the deal, priced at around $13.5 billion, but because it gives Royal Bank even more dominance in key urban centres like Vancouver and Toronto.

The HSBC customer base is known for its international ties and wealth management needs, areas where Royal Bank already excels. Over the next two years, the integration of HSBC Canada is expected to boost earnings and provide new cross-selling opportunities across its wealth management, mortgage, and business banking segments.

Gaining strength against headwinds

If you’re an income-focused investor, you’re probably wondering about dividends. Royal Bank stock hasn’t disappointed here either. In May 2024, the bank raised its quarterly dividend to $1.42 per share, up $0.04 from the previous payout. That puts the annual yield at around 3.6% at recent share prices, a solid figure that becomes even more attractive when tucked inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), where those dividends are tax-free. Royal Bank stock has a strong history of increasing its dividend over time, and there’s every reason to believe that pattern will continue, especially with the extra revenue from HSBC helping to support future raises.

Another area to watch is RBC’s investment in technology. Over the past few years, it has poured billions into digital banking, artificial intelligence (AI), and fintech partnerships. From its AI-powered NOMI tools to digital mortgage platforms, Royal Bank aims to keep younger customers engaged and improve efficiency across its branches and online services. These investments don’t always make headlines, but over time, help RBC reduce costs and deepen relationships with customers. In the next two years, we could see even more digital rollouts and expanded capabilities, which could provide another tailwind to earnings.

Of course, no outlook is complete without a few caveats. RBC, like all banks, faces potential headwinds from slower economic growth, changes in monetary policy, and housing market volatility. Rising credit card and mortgage delinquencies could weigh on earnings if consumers become more financially stretched. But with its conservative lending practices and diversified revenue base, Royal Bank is in a strong position to manage through the bumps.

Bottom line

So, where will Royal Bank be in two years? It will likely be bigger, more efficient, and more profitable, especially as synergies from the HSBC deal start to pay off. Investors can expect steady dividend increases, continued investments in technology, and a strong presence across Canada’s banking landscape. While the stock may not double overnight, its consistent growth and income potential make it a strong contender for a long-term TFSA investment. If you’re looking for a place to park capital and watch it grow without too many surprises, RBC remains one of the most reliable picks on the TSX.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash as Canada-US Trade Uncertainty Expands

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We're all uncertain about how this trade war will shake out, so here are some top stocks to keep your…

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Stocks for Beginners

How I’d Invest $5,500 in Canadian Industrial Stocks to Grow My Portfolio Exponentially

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two overlooked industrial stocks you can buy now and hold for the long term to supercharge your portfolio.

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

9.5% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for a dividend stock that's ready to stand the test of time? Then consider this top notch option.

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Dividend Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 26% to Buy Now and Hold for Life!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock continues to be undervalued for investors wanting in on a solid, long-term tech stock.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors can get dividends any time, but these five offer major returns that should stand the test of time.

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Play Defence in a Trade War

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Consumer defensive stock Dollarama (TSX:DOL), a Canadian utility stock, and a retail REIT could provide portfolio solace during a tariff…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Scotiabank Stock You Should Own for $2,000 in Annual Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Scotiabank stock remains a top stock for dividends, so here's how much investors would pay for a $2,000 income stream.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

This 13.7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Quarterly!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock pays out monthly, and offers even more growth for investors.

Read more »