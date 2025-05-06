Member Login
Home » Investing » I’d Invest $7,000 in These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Monthly Income

I’d Invest $7,000 in These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Monthly Income

By investing $7,000 evenly across these two high yield dividend stocks, you could earn about $49.50 in tax-free income each month.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

High-yield dividend stocks are top investments that generate regular income, even with a modest initial investment of $7,000. Moreover, several TSX stocks offer monthly payouts, making them attractive options for generating frequent income.

However, investors should look for companies with fundamentally strong businesses and sustainable payouts, ensuring a steady cash flow over time. Moreover, to maximize returns, utilizing a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is highly beneficial. By investing within a TFSA, investors can earn income that is completely tax-free, enhancing the overall income in the long term. Notably, the 2025 TFSA contribution limit is $7,000.

Against this background, here are two high-yield dividend stocks I’d choose to invest that $7,000 in to generate consistent, tax-free cash every month.

High-yield dividend stock #1

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a compelling high-yield stock offering monthly payouts. The Canadian energy company focuses on acquiring and developing oil and natural gas properties and assets. Thanks to its presence in resource-rich regions and a solid portfolio of low-decline conventional assets, Whitecap generates consistent cash flow to support its monthly payouts.

Whitecap offers investors a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, translating to a high yield of approximately 9.7% based on its closing price of $7.55 on May 5.

Looking ahead, Whitecap focuses on expanding its asset base, enhancing production efficiency, and controlling costs. These efforts will drive profitability and monthly dividend distributions. Moreover, the oil and gas company’s sound financial health, marked by a solid balance sheet, low leverage, and minimal maintenance capital requirements, provides resilience across commodity price cycles. This financial strength also positions Whitecap to capitalize on strategic opportunities, as evidenced by its recent merger announcement with Veren.

This merger will solidify Whitecap’s position in light oil and condensate production, particularly in resource-rich areas like Alberta’s Montney and Duvernay. Moreover, it will boost Whitecap’s profitability and enable it to return higher cash to its shareholders.

High-yield dividend stock #2

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is another TSX stock worth adding to a TFSA because of its high yield and steady payouts. The REIT’s resilient real estate portfolio, anchored by grocery-focused retail centres, benefits from consistently high occupancy and cash collection rates that drive its net operating income (NOI) and monthly dividend payouts.

Its monthly dividend payout is $0.154 per share, reflecting a high yield of 7.3% based on its recent closing price of $25.33.

SmartCentres’s in-place and committed occupancy is at a five-year high of 98.7%, with strong cash collections above 99% and notable rental growth. Moreover, with growing tenant demand for vacant space and strong retention, the REIT is well-positioned to deliver solid same-property NOI that will drive its future payouts.

The REIT is also expanding beyond retail into mixed-use developments, which will diversify its revenue and support future growth. Moreover, its vast underutilized landbank, strong balance sheet, and consistent rent growth will support its growth and monthly payouts.

Bottom line

These high-yield monthly dividend stocks are great options for generating reliable income. By investing $7,000 evenly across them, you could earn about $49.50 in tax-free income each month.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutsFrequency
Whitecap Resources$7.55463$0.061$28.24Monthly
Smartcentres REIT$25.33138$0.154$21.25Monthly
Price as of 05/05/2025

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian stocks are top choices, especially for those wanting growth with a $5,000 investment.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Dip Buyers Could Win Big: The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks are top options for investors looking for strength, income, and more in the future.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Stocks to Watch in 2025

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks might be oversold.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield TSX Stocks Now on Sale

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have good track records of dividend growth and now offer high yields.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

A 9% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock remains an essential staple for investors, which is what makes it a top passive-income choice.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Paying 6.4% Monthly Income Looks Undervalued

| Brian Paradza, CFA

A Canadian REIT trading at a 15% discount to NAV just raised its payout—and its resilience shines in Q1 2025…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The financial services company operating the TSX is the smartest Canadian stock to buy with $7,000 right now.

Read more »