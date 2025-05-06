Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will Bombardier Stock Be in 5 Years?

Where Will Bombardier Stock Be in 5 Years?

Bombardier stock has made such an amazing turnaround that it has investors wondering: what’s next?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
A airplane sits on a runway.

Source: Getty Images

Trying to predict where a stock will be in five years is a bit like forecasting the weather. You can follow the trends, look at the data, and make educated guesses, but there are always surprises along the way. When it comes to Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B), though, there’s plenty of information to build a solid case for long-term optimism.

Finally flying high

Bombardier has been through quite a transformation. Not that long ago, it was a sprawling transportation business with its hands in planes, trains, and even streetcars. Today, it’s laser-focused on one thing: business jets. That pivot has been key to its recent momentum. By shedding debt-heavy segments and honing in on high-margin aircraft, Bombardier stock is now a pure play on private aviation, and the strategy seems to be paying off.

In the first quarter of 2025, Bombardier stock reported revenue of $1.5 billion, up 19% from the same period last year. The company delivered 23 aircraft during the quarter, up from 20 the year before, and its services segment generated $495 million. That’s nearly a third of total revenue and a big reason why Bombardier’s business is starting to look more stable than cyclical.

The bottom line also looked strong. Adjusted net income was $68 million, a 55% improvement year over year, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.61. That’s well ahead of where it was in early 2024. Perhaps more importantly, free cash flow turned positive, with Bombardier stock generating $222 million in the quarter. For a company once plagued by debt concerns, that shift to positive cash flow is a big milestone.

Future focus

Looking forward, Bombardier stock has bold goals. For the full year, it expects over $9.25 billion in revenue and more than $1.55 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). It also anticipates $500 million to $800 million in free cash flow. That’s money that could be used to pay down debt, invest in innovation, or even return to shareholders in time. Those projections are based on more than 150 expected aircraft deliveries in 2025, along with continued strength in the aftermarket services division.

The company’s order backlog stood at $14.2 billion at the end of March 2025. That’s a healthy cushion for future business. It shows that demand is strong for Bombardier’s flagship jets, including the Global 7500 and the soon-to-be-launched Global 8000. These aren’t commuter planes; they’re ultra-long-range, high-performance aircraft with price tags that stretch well into the tens of millions.

There’s a good argument that Bombardier stock is better positioned now than ever. It’s running a leaner, more focused operation with healthier financials and a clear growth strategy. Its expansion into defence and special mission aircraft, such as modified jets for surveillance or military use, could open new revenue streams. And the aftermarket business provides recurring cash flow that smooths out the bumps that come with aircraft sales.

Bottom line

With a current market cap of about $8.08 billion, Bombardier stock is still a mid-cap company in Canadian terms, but it’s acting like a much more mature and focused business. That bodes well for where it could be in five years. If the company hits its growth targets, expands its services segment, and stays disciplined with cash flow, it could become a global heavyweight in business aviation.

Will it be a smooth ride? Probably not. But Bombardier stock seems to be on the right flight path, and for long-term investors looking for an under-the-radar growth story, it might just be one stock you’ll wish you boarded early.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Almost Constant Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four choices could make any $14,000 investment a strong one, especially with solid dividends that will stand the test…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $4,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Seeking strength from your investments? Then these are the three stocks to consider first.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian stocks are top choices, especially for those wanting growth with a $5,000 investment.

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Berkshire Stock and Buying This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Warren Buffett is stepping aside, leading to a drop in share price. So what's next for investors?

Read more »

open vault at bank
Stocks for Beginners

Where Will Royal Bank Stock Be in 2 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royal Bank stock has long been a top stock, but can that last over the next two years?

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash as Canada-US Trade Uncertainty Expands

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We're all uncertain about how this trade war will shake out, so here are some top stocks to keep your…

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Stocks for Beginners

How I’d Invest $5,500 in Canadian Industrial Stocks to Grow My Portfolio Exponentially

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two overlooked industrial stocks you can buy now and hold for the long term to supercharge your portfolio.

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

9.5% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for a dividend stock that's ready to stand the test of time? Then consider this top notch option.

Read more »