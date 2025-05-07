Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s How Many Shares of Brookfield Renewable Stock You Should Own for $1,000 in Annual Dividends

Here’s How Many Shares of Brookfield Renewable Stock You Should Own for $1,000 in Annual Dividends

This renewable energy stock still looks like such a solid buy, and with dividends that can fuel any portfolio.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset

Source: Getty Images

It’s no secret that dividend stocks can be a simple and steady way to earn passive income. However, not all dividend stocks are created equal. If you’re looking for one that not only pays a strong yield but also taps into a global growth trend, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) deserves a close look. This is a dividend stock that not only pays investors well to wait, it also aims to be a leader in the transition to clean energy.

What you get

Let’s start with the basics. Brookfield Renewable owns and operates a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets, including hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy storage facilities. It operates across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. That scale is important, especially in today’s energy transition, where demand for green electricity is rising. Brookfield has more than 25,000 megawatts of installed capacity and a pipeline of over 110,000 megawatts of development projects. That makes it one of the largest publicly traded renewable power platforms in the world.

What’s particularly appealing about Brookfield Renewable is its commitment to dividend growth. Over the past decade, the dividend stock has increased its distribution consistently, aiming for annual growth of 5% to 9%. That’s a big plus for investors who want to stay ahead of inflation or grow their income over time. Its long-term contracts help provide predictable cash flows to support these payouts.

In its most recent earnings report for the first quarter of 2025, Brookfield Renewable reported funds from operations (FFO) of $315 million, or $0.48 per unit. That’s a 15% increase from the same period last year. It also commissioned 1,300 megawatts of new projects in the quarter, with another 8,000 megawatts under construction. Those projects are expected to generate strong cash flows once they’re up and running, reinforcing the company’s ability to keep paying and growing its dividend.

How to make that $1,000

So, how can investors make $1,000 per year in dividend income? Let’s take a look at recent numbers and see what that investment might look like on the TSX today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BEP.UN$31.04486$2.06$1,001.16Quarterly$15,085.44

So, for about $15,000, investors could bring in a further $1,000 each year! Of course, no stock is perfect. Brookfield Renewable faced its share of headwinds, especially as interest rates have climbed. Higher rates can make its long-term infrastructure projects more expensive to finance and can lead some income-focused investors to favour other yield sources like bonds. But the dividend stock’s solid financials and global growth prospects help offset some of those concerns. And for long-term investors, a dip in price can actually be a chance to buy more shares at a higher yield.

From a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) perspective, Brookfield Renewable is especially appealing. And what about all those dividends and capital gains? They’re tax-free inside a TFSA. If you’re building a portfolio aimed at long-term wealth and passive income, reinvesting those distributions into more shares can compound over time without the drag of taxes eating into your returns.

Bottom line

In the end, owning shares of Brookfield Renewable isn’t just about collecting a cheque every quarter. It’s about owning a piece of the future, one where clean, renewable energy becomes the dominant force powering our world. The dividend stock is built on stable contracts, global reach, and long-term growth plans that align with global decarbonization trends.

If your goal is to earn $1,000 a year in tax-free passive income, Brookfield Renewable might be a smart place to start. It offers a high yield, a history of growth, and a purpose that extends beyond profits. All you need is about $15,000 and a bit of patience. And if the stock price dips in the short term? That might just be your chance to own even more of a business built for the long haul.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $12,000 in The TSX Today

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Don’t let volatility keep you on the sidelines. Here are three TSX stocks that should be on your watch list.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Almost Constant Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four choices could make any $14,000 investment a strong one, especially with solid dividends that will stand the test…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $4,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Seeking strength from your investments? Then these are the three stocks to consider first.

Read more »

worker carries stack of pizza boxes for delivery
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $8,000 in These 3 Monthly Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks with high yields could deliver a stable passive income.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 22% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

This could be a rare opportunity to buy this unique income and growth stock.

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 6.6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield renewable energy stock paying monthly dividends is a brilliant choice for income-focused investors.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $1,500 Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock could be a great pick-up with $1,500 this spring!

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian stocks are top choices, especially for those wanting growth with a $5,000 investment.

Read more »