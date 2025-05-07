The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $30,000

Investing $30,000 can feel like a big commitment, especially with so many stocks to choose from on the TSX. But instead of chasing trends or hoping for the next big thing, there’s something to be said for picking strong, reliable companies that are already doing the heavy lifting. Right now, three standout stocks offer a mix of stability, income, and growth that’s tough to beat. Each one comes from a different sector, giving you a nice, balanced portfolio without needing to overthink it.

ATCO

Let’s start with ATCO (TSX:ACO.X). This is the kind of Canadian stock that doesn’t always make headlines but quietly does its job well. ATCO is involved in utilities, energy, and modular structures, which might not sound flashy, but it provides the kind of services people can’t go without. Whether it’s electricity, natural gas, or workforce housing, ATCO is there.

In 2024, it reported adjusted earnings of $481 million, or $4.29 per share, which shows just how consistent it can be, even when the economy hits a few bumps. It also pays a solid dividend and has a long history of increasing it, making it a great pick for income-focused investors. As of writing, its dividend yield is close to 4%, and its payout ratio leaves room for further growth. That’s exactly the kind of foundation you want in a portfolio.

Jamieson

Next up is Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL), which brings a little health-conscious growth to the table. Jamieson is Canada’s leading vitamin and supplement brand, and its products are sold in over 40 countries. What makes Jamieson appealing is how it has managed to expand internationally while maintaining a strong Canadian presence.

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, it posted revenue of $244.8 million, an 11.1% jump from the year before, and its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 17.4% to $59.4 million. That kind of growth is being fuelled in part by huge demand in Asia, especially China, where consumers are buying vitamins and natural health products at a rapid pace. With more people focused on health and wellness, Jamieson is well-positioned to benefit. The Canadian stock also pays a modest dividend, currently yielding about 2.7%.

Loblaw

Then there’s Loblaw Companies (TSX:L), a name that’s practically part of everyday life in Canada. Whether you’re shopping for groceries at Loblaws or picking up a prescription at Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaw is there. And while grocery retail may seem boring, it’s a powerhouse when done well.

Loblaw reported first-quarter 2025 revenue of $14.14 billion, up 4.1% from last year, with adjusted diluted net earnings per share (EPS) climbing 9.3% to $1.88. Those aren’t earth-shattering numbers, but they show how a business can steadily grow, even when consumers are being more cautious. Loblaw has also been investing heavily in e-commerce and its private-label brands, both of which are helping it boost margins. Its dividend yield sits at around 1%, and while that’s not the highest, the Canadian stock has a long track record of reliable payments and share buybacks that support shareholder value.

Bottom line

If you split your $30,000 equally between these three companies, you’re getting a nice blend. ATCO gives you stability and dividend income from essential services. Jamieson brings growth and international exposure, plus it rides the health and wellness trend that’s not going away anytime soon. And Loblaw adds steady earnings and the kind of resilience you want in a market leader. Together, the mix offers protection from volatility while still giving you room to grow your capital and collect dividends along the way.

What’s nice about this approach is that it doesn’t rely on any one sector. You’re not putting all your money into tech or banking. Instead, you’re building a portfolio that reflects the everyday economy, what powers our homes, what we put in our bodies, and where we shop. That kind of simple, grounded investing may not sound exciting, but it often works out best in the long run.