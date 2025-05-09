Why Suncor Stock Climbed 4% After Earnings

When markets are jittery, and oil prices swing up and down like a yo-yo, it’s no surprise that investors keep a close eye on Suncor Energy (TSX:SU). As one of Canada’s biggest oil sands producers, Suncor’s quarterly results carry weight, not just for energy watchers but for long-term investors seeking income, growth, and stability. The company just posted its first-quarter 2025 earnings, and while the market responded with cautious optimism, there’s a lot to unpack in the numbers.

What happened?

Let’s start with the headline. Suncor stock reported net earnings of $1.689 billion, or $1.36 per share. That’s an increase from $1.610 billion, or $1.25 per share, in the same quarter a year earlier. So yes, profits rose. That tends to be a good sign. However, adjusted operating earnings came in at $1.629 billion, or $1.31 per share. That was down from $1.817 billion, or $1.41 per share, in the first quarter of 2024. Investors tend to squint a little harder when operating earnings slip and this mixed result likely explains why the stock nudged upward post-earnings but didn’t soar.

Digging deeper, part of the earnings pressure came from timing. Suncor stock delivered very strong upstream production numbers, averaging 853,200 barrels per day, the highest first-quarter production in the company’s history. But it wasn’t able to sell as much of that oil in the quarter. Inventory built up because cargo sales were pushed into the next period. That led to slightly lower upstream sales volumes even though the company was pumping away at full speed. In other words, the barrels are there; they just haven’t been sold yet.

The downstream side of the business, which includes refining and selling finished products, more than pulled its weight. Suncor stock hit record refinery utilization of 104% and sold 604,900 barrels of refined products per day. That’s a big deal. It shows that the company is not only producing oil; it’s also making money from processing and distributing it through its Petro-Canada retail network. Demand on that side held up well, even as crack spreads narrowed and pricing became more competitive.

More to come?

Adjusted funds from operations, another key measure, came in at $3.045 billion or $2.46 per share. That was slightly down from the $3.169 billion posted last year, but it’s still a very healthy number. What really matters for investors is that this cash flow is more than enough to support Suncor stock’s capital spending, debt payments, and dividends. And about those dividends, Suncor returned $1.5 billion to shareholders this quarter, split between share buybacks and its quarterly payout.

Speaking of which, Suncor stock’s dividend yield currently sits at 4.85%, a generous return by any standard. The company’s payout ratio is a comfortable 45.5%, suggesting that it has room to raise dividends over time, even if oil prices remain flat. Suncor stock has also been aggressively buying back shares, reducing the total number of outstanding shares and boosting per-share metrics for remaining investors.

Even without a big rally in oil, Suncor stock remains well-positioned. Its integrated model helps it earn money at every stage of the value chain, from production to refining to retail sales. The company is also making strides in improving safety and operational reliability, two areas where it had struggled in the past.

Bottom line

So, why did the stock rise after earnings? In short, Suncor stock delivered a strong operational performance, especially in production and refining. The slight dip in adjusted earnings and cash flow wasn’t ideal, but it didn’t come as a surprise, given inventory timing and some market softness. Investors appreciated that the company still generated robust profits, maintained its dividend, and signalled confidence in its long-term strategy.