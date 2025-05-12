Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Bank Stocks to Shield Against Market Downturns

3 Canadian Bank Stocks to Shield Against Market Downturns

Bank stocks are some of the safest to hold on to, but these three are the best out there.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
open vault at bank

Source: Getty Images

When the stock market gets bumpy, most investors find themselves looking for safe ground. Some rush to cash, others hide in gold. But for Canadians who want income, stability, and long-term growth, our biggest banks tend to be the go-to move. Not only have these proven to weather economic storms, but they also tend to dish out reliable dividends, even when markets take a nosedive. If you’re putting together a defensive portfolio, three of the best bank stocks remain Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD), and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX: CM).

RBC

Let’s start with Royal Bank of Canada. It’s the largest bank in the country and frankly one of the most dominant businesses on the TSX. In its most recent earnings report for the first quarter of 2025, RBC reported a net income of $5.1 billion, up 43% from the same quarter in 2024. Adjusted net income hit $5.3 billion, and diluted earnings per share rose to $3.62, an impressive 27% jump. Part of that performance came from the successful integration of HSBC Canada, which added $214 million to RBC’s bottom line.

Beyond the numbers, what makes RBC stand out is its ability to stay strong across all its divisions. Whether it’s wealth management, commercial lending, or capital markets, it’s a steady performer. Its return on equity came in at 16.8%, and its CET1 ratio, a key measure of a bank’s ability to absorb shocks, was 13.2%. Those are solid numbers that show RBC has plenty of cushion. If you’re worried about market dips or economic slowdowns, this is exactly the kind of financial foundation you want in your corner.

TD

Next is Toronto-Dominion Bank, which offers a slightly different angle. It’s not only one of Canada’s largest banks, but it also has a big presence in the United States. That makes it a nice way to get some cross-border diversification without leaving the comfort of Canadian dividend stocks. For the first quarter of 2025, TD reported adjusted net income of $3.6 billion. While that’s flat compared to last year, it’s important to look deeper.

Revenue was up 9% year-over-year to $15 billion, thanks largely to strength in its U.S. retail and wealth management businesses. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) landed at $2.02. TD’s CET1 ratio was 13.1%, and the bank expects it to rise above 14% thanks to the sale of its Charles Schwab stake and a big share buyback. TD also continues to invest in its digital platforms, keeping it competitive as banking increasingly moves online. The stability of the Canadian operations combined with the growth potential in the U.S. makes TD a bank stock with both defensive and offensive strengths.

CIBC

Then there’s CIBC. Often viewed as the underdog of the Big Five, CIBC has quietly turned in strong results that deserve more attention. In Q1 2025, it reported adjusted net income of $2.2 billion, up 23% year-over-year. Adjusted EPS climbed to $2.20, with return on equity at 15.3%. Revenue came in at $7.3 billion, growing 17% from the prior year. CIBC’s performance was supported by solid results across the board – personal banking, commercial banking, and wealth management all delivered.

The bank’s CET1 ratio hit 13.5%, showing it’s well-capitalized and ready for whatever comes next. CIBC may not always be the flashiest bank stock, but it tends to reward long-term shareholders who stick around. With a higher-than-average dividend yield and a history of steady income, it’s a solid pick for anyone trying to weather market ups and downs.

Bottom line

Altogether, these three bank stocks offer more than just safety. They offer income, stability, and a path to long-term wealth. RBC gives you the strength of a well-diversified global bank. TD provides cross-border growth and digital innovation. CIBC offers attractive value and reliable income. All three are comfortably profitable, well capitalized, and committed to rewarding shareholders through dividends. And all three make a powerful combo, especially if you’re investing for the long haul.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Tractor spraying a field of wheat
Dividend Stocks

Top 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sometimes investors worry too much about the near term, which is what makes these two top value options.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Is This Correction Your Chance? Buy Up These 4 Dividend Stocks on Sale

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four dividend stocks aren't only top choices for yield, but for safety as well.

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Stocks for Beginners

Where Will Metro Be in 4 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

While most stocks have stumbled in 2025, Metro is on a roll -- and it might only be the beginning.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Stocks for Beginners

Where I’d Invest $4,500 in the TSX Today

| Nicholas Dobroruka

With the market on the rise, don’t miss your chance of getting in at these prices. Here are three TSX…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Stocks for Beginners

Where I’d Invest My Savings in the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have some savings ready to invest, then these three investments are top choices among analysts.

Read more »

path road success business
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest $50,000 of Tax-Free Cash as Canada-US Trade Uncertainty Escalates

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Few Canadian stocks are as easy a choice as this one, making it perfect during volatile periods.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Got $25,000? Turn it Into $250,000 in a TFSA as the Canadian Dollar Rises

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investing doesn't have to be risky or difficult, especially with this top stock.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in This TSX Stock for $1,519.76 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

So you want some passive income? Consider this top TSX stock.

Read more »