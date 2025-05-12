Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Blackberry: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Blackberry: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Blackberry is a high risk, but potentially high reward stock suitable for some torque in a well-diversified portfolio.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
Car, EV, electric vehicle

Image source: Getty Images

If you’re like me, you’re looking for some relief from the carnage that we have seen and felt in the markets. Even those of us who are not fully invested in equities have taken a hit. So why would you consider investing in a company like Blackberry Ltd. (TSX:BB) – one that has been struggling for many years now and remains quite fragile?

The answer lies in Blackberry’s outlook. Is it strong enough and secure enough to warrant buying Blackberry stock today? Let’s take a look.

Uncertainty equals volatility

Volatility is something that Blackberry shareholders have gotten used to. So, when we see the stock tanking, we know that this is what we signed up for. A company like Blackberry, which has been transforming its business for what seems like eons, is by its very nature, volatile.

The reasons that investors like me own it are for the promise of its technology. So, we close our eyes to the hits as long as the long-term plan and strategy remain intact. This is what I have done. Yes, I’ve been losing money. But, the stock is part of my diversified portfolio that allows room for high risk/ high potential reward stocks like Blackberry.

This is what we get when we buy a stock like Blackberry. It’s not easy, but it is the path – hopefully, the path to very lucrative returns in the future.

Blackberry’s QNX is driving the excitement

The value of Blackberry’s automotive software cannot be understated. In fact, the connected car market is growing exponentially. This is being driven by consumer demand for constant connectivity as well as safety and security goals.

While in the short term, growth in Blackberry’s QNX business has been disappointing, the interest in Blackberry’s software is strong. This is evidenced in QNX’s backlog of $865 million – a sign that the future of the business is looking good.

But in the short term, automotive manufacturers are scaling back on certain programs, the effect of economic uncertainty and now, tariffs. This is certainly a problem today. Yet, the trend toward connected cars is here to stay. And this is what I’m focusing on as a shareholder of Blackberry stock.

Also, it bears mentioning that Blackberry is increasing efforts to pursue greater market penetration of its software in other verticals. The medical and industrial industries also have a need for Blackberry’s machine-to-machine connectivity. The company already serves these industries but the plan is to pursue greater market penetration, which will provide additional growth and diversification for the company.

Profitability for Blackberry – finally

I’m also focused on Blackberry’s new management and the progress they are making toward profitability. This was on full display in the company’s fourth quarter and year-end fiscal 2025 results.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $21.1 million. This represents a 15% margin and came in above expectations. Also, Blackberry’s operating cash flow came in at $57 million. This was also above expectations and it compares very favourably to prior years of losses.

The bottom line

While the macro-economic environment is pretty uncertain and downright scary these days, keeping our eyes on the potential that Blackberry offers can help us remain calm. In the short term, the company has a good cash balance to see it through to brighter days.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

stocks climbing green bull market
Tech Stocks

Why CAE Stock Popped 9% After Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Few Canadian stocks offer the stability and growth as this one, especially after earnings.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

The Smartest AI Stock to Buy With $2,200 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

This AI stock is posied to grow revenue and free cash flow at an enviable rate through 2028. Is the…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

The Smartest Tech Stock to Buy With $4,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 50% from all-time highs, this tech stock offers significant upside potential to shareholders in May 2025.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $100,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for growth and income, these two are some of the best options out there.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Tech Stock Down 27% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Joey Frenette

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) is starting to look severely undervalued after its latest drop!

Read more »

ways to boost income
Tech Stocks

1 Undervalued TSX Stock Down 18% to Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock remains down but is due for a huge comeback for investors.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Tech Stocks

This TSX Stock Down 20% Could Triple Your Money by 2028

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 20% from its 52-week high, this TSX stock is positioned to more than triple investor returns over the next…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $600 Right Now

| Adam Othman

The Canadian stock market has some big winners trading at discounted share prices, ripe for the taking, and here’s one…

Read more »