Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 29% to Buy and Hold Forever

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 29% to Buy and Hold Forever

If you’re looking for a value stock that’s down but not out, this is the Canadian stock to buy.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:

Source: Getty Images

Finding a Canadian stock you can buy, hold, and feel good about for years is never easy, especially when the market is full of noise. But every once in a while, a company shows up with steady growth, rising dividends, and a solid business model that makes it feel like a keeper. For Canadian investors looking for just that, goeasy (TSX:GSY) might be the hidden gem worth scooping up. It’s one magnificent stock that has quietly built a reputation for strong returns, and right now, it’s on sale.

The stock

goeasy is a non-prime lender that helps Canadians access personal loans, retail financing, and lease-to-own products. While it doesn’t operate in the same world as the big banks, that’s actually the point. It serves borrowers who may not qualify for traditional loans, filling a crucial gap in the financial system. Its main divisions, easyfinancial and LendCare, offer everything from $500 emergency loans to financing for car repairs and furniture. And Canadians are lining up. Loan demand remains strong even with higher rates, and goeasy continues to see record originations.

Despite this strength, goeasy’s stock has taken a hit. As of writing, it trades around $146, down 29% from its 52-week high of $206.02. So, what gives? Like many lenders, goeasy has faced rising loan-loss provisions as consumers feel the pinch of higher borrowing costs. That’s led to a short-term dip in earnings. In the Canadian stock’s latest results for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, revenue came in at $391.9 million, a year-over-year increase of 10.7%. However, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $3.53, down from $3.83 the year before, and were short of analyst expectations.

Future focus

Even so, the long-term picture remains bright. Loan originations in Q4 2024 reached a record $814 million, pushing the total loan book to $4.6 billion, up 26% year over year. That kind of growth doesn’t happen by accident. The Canadian stock continued to build its customer base while improving efficiency. It’s also been expanding its reach, including a stronger push into point-of-sale financing through LendCare, which partners with businesses across Canada to offer payment plans to customers.

Dividends are another reason goeasy stands out. It has raised its dividend every year for nearly a decade, and in 2024, the Canadian stock hiked it by 25%, bringing the annual payout to $5.84 per share. That gives it a yield of roughly 3.7% at current prices. Not bad for a growth company. And this isn’t a stretch-the-budget kind of dividend. goeasy’s payout ratio remains conservative, with management signalling confidence in both earnings and cash flow.

Making moves

goeasy has also made headlines recently for a big leadership change. Dan Rees, a veteran from Scotiabank, is stepping in as CEO this month. He brings with him years of experience in Canadian banking, including retail and commercial segments, which should help guide goeasy through its next growth phase. Investors often get nervous around leadership changes, but this one feels like a win. Rees knows how to scale a financial business responsibly, and his arrival signals that goeasy is preparing for an even bigger future.

Management has laid out an ambitious long-term plan. By 2027, goeasy expects its loan portfolio to grow to between $7.35 billion and $7.75 billion. That’s more than 60% growth from current levels. It also plans to keep the total yield around 30%, thanks to product diversification and smart underwriting. Even if interest rates stay higher for longer, goeasy believes it can deliver consistent, profitable growth.

Bottom line

So, is this stock worth buying and holding forever? If you’re looking for a mix of growth, income, and staying power, it just might be. The Canadian stock is recession-resistant, thanks to strong demand from a specific customer base. The dividend keeps growing. And the company has room to scale both organically and through new partnerships. While the Canadian stock is down now, the fundamentals haven’t changed. If anything, this dip offers an ideal entry point.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

My Top 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Away for Long-Term Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks aren't only looking to climb over time, they also offer up strong dividends to boot!

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Invest $25,000 in This Dividend Stock for $985.78 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for some passive income to come your way, don't sit around. Invest here instead.

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Restaurant Brands Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Restaurant Brands stock has delivered outsized gains to shareholders over the past decade. Is the TSX stock still a good…

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy in May 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks were just bumped up by analysts, making them great buys on the TSX today.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $10,500 in the TSX Today

| Andrew Walker

These discounted stocks deserve to be on your radar right now.

Read more »

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

The Top TSX Stock to Buy Now as Canadians Shift Cash Back Home

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top stock is one investors should no longer ignore, and now is the time to pounce.

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Magna International Stock Be in 4 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 60% from all-time highs, Magna stock trades at a cheap valuation right now. Is the TSX stock a…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Generate $350 Monthly Income With a $20,000 Investment

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividend investing is a time-tested strategy if you need to generate a desired monthly income amount.

Read more »