Member Login
Home » Investing » Shelter From Market Storms: 2 Dividend-Growth Stars for Canadian Portfolios

Shelter From Market Storms: 2 Dividend-Growth Stars for Canadian Portfolios

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) and another dividend grower are worth buying on the way down.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

With the stock market surging higher this past week, many Canadian investors may be inclined to rebalance again, shifting things right back to risk-on mode. Undoubtedly, tech has been leading the charge higher. And with some of the mega-cap names within a stone’s throw of hitting all-time highs again, it seems like the fear and panic have turned into optimism. All it took was yet another week of new gains to propel stock markets in the green on a year-to-date basis. Indeed, many new investors may be looking back, wishing they had bought the dip when they had the chance before the sudden and violent V-shaped rally.

While it’s difficult to tell where this relief bounce will take us, I think that rebalancing again may be a mistake, especially if you’ve already finished positioning your portfolio with defence at the top of mind. In any case, it’s best not to time markets and focus on the long-term game plan. Of course, there will be rough patches, and another patch of rough waters could be ahead as firms shed more light on what tariffs will do to coming quarters and the haziness of future quarterly guides.

In this piece, we’ll check in on two defensive dividend value plays that I think could be great bets as volatility drops and the price of admission into the Steady Eddies begins to come in.

Fortis

Shares of steady Canadian utility firm Fortis (TSX:FTS) have been coming off their high in recent sessions. Now down close to 6% in the past week alone, defensive dividend investors may have a shot to batten down the hatches on the cheap now that investors are starting to get bullish again over the state of trade and artificial intelligence. With the CNN Fear and Greed Index shifting back into “greed” territory after spending quite a bit of time in the “extreme fear” zone, it should come as no surprise that tech and risk are back in style, while steadiness and low beta are out.

At 19.6 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), Fortis stock is a cheap and stable way to score a 3.8% dividend yield. Who knows? As the pullback continues, maybe we’ll get another shot to grab shares with a yield over 4%. Either way, I view the latest pullback as overdone, especially given that the first-quarter profit and sales were higher than the same period last year.

You won’t get massive rebound gains from this bond proxy. But what you will get is a rock-solid, growing dividend that can withstand a recession. As recession risks begin to drop off, Fortis stock could be headed back to $60 per share, a level I’d look to be a buyer.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was a pillar of stability amid the worst of April 2025 tariff horrors. Going into mid-May, the stock’s down close to 5%. And while it’s not a huge pullback, I think it’s an unjust one that’s more than buyable, especially as the company looks to improve upon a relatively muted first quarter.

The fast-food giant saw first-quarter comparable sales slip amid the consumer slowdown. Indeed, macro conditions are harsh, but they may not be too far from turning a tide. Either way, MCD stock stands out as a value buy at 27.2 times trailing P/E with a 2.27% dividend yield. Also, the 0.57 beta entails less downside risk should the S&P 500 relief rally end with another leg lower.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Fortis and McDonald's. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $4,200 in the TSX Today

| Adam Othman

Take a closer look at these two TSX stocks if you seek long-term wealth growth through your self-directed investment portfolio.

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

1 Relentless Retail Stock Dipping 5% to Buy Now and Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This stock is a top choice for investors, with so many of the names you visit every day under its…

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Great-West Lifeco Stock Be in 4 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Great-West Lifeco is a blue-chip dividend stock that trades at a reasonable valuation in 2025. Is the TSX dividend stock…

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stock to Buy With $5,000 in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $5,000 to invest, then this top choice may be one of the best options out there.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $7,000 in This Single Stock for the Next 30 Years

| Adam Othman

Invest in Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) if you’re looking for a holding for your self-directed investment portfolio you can…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

6.2% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend yield may not be double digit, but it's far safer than many others out there.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

A 4.7% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Quarter

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want cash pouring in, then consider this top dividend stock that pays out healthy passive income.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Value Stock Down 28% I’m Buying With Confidence

| Kay Ng

goeasy is a rare combination of value, income, and growth worth considering today for high-risk, long-term investors.

Read more »