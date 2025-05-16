Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Growth

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Growth

These two Canadian stocks are some of the best options for those worried about volatility and want long-term security.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to investing for the long haul, Canadians are often encouraged to think beyond the big banks and energy stocks. While those are fine choices, there’s a lot more out there that can deliver strong, reliable returns over time. Whether you’re building a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or growing a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), the key is to find companies with a clear long-term strategy, steady performance, and room to grow. That’s why two Canadian stocks on the TSX stand out as smart long-term buys right now: Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) and Kinross Gold (TSX:K).

BAM

Let’s start with Brookfield Asset Management. If you’re not familiar with it, this is a Canadian stock that manages money, lots of it. As of May 2025, it oversees more than US$900 billion in assets. Its focus is on alternative investments like real estate, infrastructure, private equity, and renewable energy. What makes Brookfield stand out is its ability to deliver consistent fee-based revenue from managing these assets. It doesn’t rely on stock market volatility to generate income. Instead, it collects management and performance fees, which are often tied to long-term contracts.

In the most recent quarter, Brookfield reported fee-related earnings of nearly US$700 million, which was up 26% from the same time last year. It also brought in US$25 billion in capital during the quarter, part of over US$140 billion raised in the past 12 months. Its strong performance has pushed its market cap to around $126.65 billion. That’s not small change. And while the dividend yield is relatively modest, Brookfield’s dividend has been growing steadily, and its long-term returns are tough to beat. For anyone who wants exposure to global infrastructure and private markets without having to manage it themselves, this is a stock to hold for years.

Kinross

Next up is Kinross Gold. Gold stocks may not sound exciting, but they’re often dependable, especially when the economic outlook is uncertain. Kinross operates mines in North and South America, as well as in Mauritania. It’s not a flashy Canadian stock, but it’s efficient and well-run. As of writing, it has a market cap of $23.44 billion and continues to exceed analyst expectations. In the most recent earnings report, Kinross posted earnings per share of US$0.41, beating forecasts of US$0.33. It also pays a dividend of US$0.04 per quarter, which is attractive for a mining stock with solid free cash flow.

Kinross has been cutting costs, improving its efficiency, and keeping debt under control, all things investors like to see. It also tends to do well in times of market stress since gold often becomes a safe-haven asset. That makes it a good hedge against inflation, interest rate hikes, and other market surprises. If you’re thinking about the long term, Kinross offers a way to protect your portfolio while still getting some growth.

Bottom line

Altogether, these Canadian stocks offer a nice blend of stability, growth, and optional risk. Brookfield is a reliable global investment manager. Kinross is a dependable gold producer with a strong cash flow. For long-term investors looking to grow their money over the next five, 10, or even 20 years, this duo offers a lot to like. It’s not just about chasing the hottest Canadian stock of the moment. It’s about buying into businesses that know how to adapt, execute, and deliver results over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

