I'd Double Down on These 2 TSX Dividend Stocks for Income Potential

If the market corrects, these are the kinds of dividend stocks I’d double down on.

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market can be a powerful wealth-building tool — but timing the market is no easy feat. “Buy low and sell high” sounds simple in theory, yet in practice, it requires knowledge, experience, and a mix of patience and discipline. Most importantly, investors need to choose the right companies that have what it takes to become more valuable over time.

That’s why I prefer to focus on high-quality dividend stocks — especially those with durable business models and consistent income growth. When the market pulls them down, I see it as a buying opportunity. Two TSX dividend stocks I’d double down on during dips are Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) and Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM).

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates essential infrastructure across utilities, transport, energy, and data sectors. These are not speculative assets — they are real, regulated, and tied to long-term contracts that generate reliable, inflation-linked cash flow.

With operations in over 30 countries, Brookfield Infrastructure benefits from global trends like digital expansion (through data centres and fibre), the energy transition (natural gas pipelines), and urbanization (ports and toll roads).

Currently yielding about 5.2%, the partnership has increased its distribution at a 9% compound annual growth rate over the last 15 years. It’s a rare combination: high current income and consistent growth. If BIP.UN dips to around $41 or less, pushing the yield near 6%, I’d be ready to double down.

In a world of rising rates and unpredictable markets, BIP’s inflation-linked revenues and global diversification offer income investors both stability and upside.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is the fee-based engine behind one of the world’s largest pools of alternative assets. It manages over US$1 trillion on behalf of institutional clients across infrastructure, real estate, renewables, and private equity.

Unlike BIP, BAM doesn’t own the assets — it earns management and performance fees from them. That makes BAM capital-light and highly scalable. As its assets under management grow, so do fee-related earnings — and so does its dividend.

BAM stands out as a rare gem that offers a decent current dividend yield and high dividend growth potential. While its yield is currently around 3%, BAM is aggressively growing its payout. Management targets 15-20% annual dividend growth and just raised the dividend by 15.1% in February.

Every time this stock dips by 10% or more, I see it as a rare chance to pick up a compounder with long-term upside.

Why these two work so well together

Both companies are part of the broader Brookfield Corporation ecosystem. BAM is the asset manager, while BIP is a flagship investment vehicle it helps oversee. That alignment creates synergy in vision, capital, and execution — and it shows in their long-term performance.

Over the last decade, BIP has tripled investors’ money, while since BAM was spun off from Brookfield in December 2022, it has doubled investors’ money.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Asset Management are two of the most dependable income stocks on the TSX. With steady dividends, strong growth potential, and exposure to global real assets, they offer a rare blend of yield and resilience. If the market gives you a pullback, these are the kinds of stocks worth doubling down on.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

