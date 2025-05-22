Member Login
Home » Investing » A 60% Discount: 1 High-Yield Dividend Opportunity

Not only does this dividend stock offer passive income, but it also offers a massive discount!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Image source: Getty Images

When markets pull back, long-term investors often look for bargains with a steady income. Utilities tend to fit that bill. And on the TSX, Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is one stock that’s now trading at a noticeable discount. Between its generous dividend and long-term green energy outlook, it may be one of the most compelling value plays in the sector right now.

The stock

Northland Power shares are down almost 60% since heights reached in the last five years. Just one year ago, the stock was hovering near $27 and has since dropped to around $20 per share as of writing. That’s quite a markdown for a company that still pays a strong monthly dividend and continues to invest in future growth. The dividend, currently at $0.10 per share every month, works out to $1.20 annually. At the current share price, that’s a yield of around 5.8%.

So, why is Northland Power trading at a discount? Like many renewable energy companies, it has been hit by rising interest rates. Long-term projects financed by debt become more expensive in a high-rate environment. Northland also saw some underperformance in recent quarters, particularly from its offshore wind segment. In its latest earnings release for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, the company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $361 million, down from $454 million a year earlier. Net income was $111 million, compared to $149 million the year before. Revenue from energy sales also declined to $649 million, down from $755 million.

Most of that drop came from weaker wind conditions in Europe, which impacted production at offshore sites like Gemini and Nordsee One. Other parts of Northland’s business, including its natural gas facilities and regulated utility segment, performed well. These assets help offset the volatility of renewables and provide cash flow stability.

Future outlook

It’s also worth noting that Northland isn’t standing still. The company is currently building out major offshore wind projects, including Hai Long in Taiwan and Baltic Power in Poland. These are large, long-term developments expected to contribute significant cash flow once operational. Baltic Power alone is expected to produce enough electricity to power 1.5 million homes in Europe. Construction is underway and expected to be completed by late 2026. These projects are not just about expansion. These represent a path toward long-term growth in a market where demand for clean energy continues to rise.

Another important point for investors is Northland’s commitment to its dividend. Management has made it clear that returning cash to shareholders is a priority. Even during recent quarters of lower earnings, the dividend was maintained, thanks to the company’s diversified portfolio and predictable cash flows from long-term contracts.

Northland Power trades at a discount today not because the business is broken but because it’s facing cyclical pressure. High rates, short-term wind fluctuations, and investor sentiment have weighed on the stock. But the fundamentals remain intact. The world is still moving toward renewables. Governments are backing green energy projects. And Northland’s development pipeline continues to grow.

Bottom line

If you’re looking to lock in a high dividend yield with the potential for price recovery, Northland Power offers both. It’s not a flashy tech stock. It’s not going to double overnight. But it is a company with a clear strategy, essential assets, and reliable income, all wrapped in a discounted share price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

