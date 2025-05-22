Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How I’d Secure $250 Monthly Dividends With a $35,000 Investment

How I’d Secure $250 Monthly Dividends With a $35,000 Investment

With just two Canadian dividend payers, you could turn $35,000 into a stream of $250 per month in passive income.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."

Source: Getty Images

While there are multiple ways of generating monthly income from your portfolio, few are as straightforward and easy as collecting consistent dividends. With $35,000 invested wisely in the right TSX-listed monthly dividend stocks, you could reasonably aim for $250 per month passive income.

Whether you’re planning for retirement, boosting your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), or just craving passive cash flow, building a dependable dividend stream is more achievable than you think. In this article, I’ll share two top Canadian monthly dividend stocks that could help you reach that $250/month goal with confidence.

Whitecap Resources stock

A top dividend stock that fits perfectly with that $250-a-month income goal is Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP). WCP stock is currently trading at $8.54 per share, giving it a market cap of $10.5 billion. At this market price, it offers a juicy 8.5% annualized yield, distributed monthly.

In the March 2025 quarter, Whitecap’s revenue rose over 8% YoY (year over year) to $942 million with the help of stronger oil prices and higher production. The company’s net profit nearly tripled to $162.6 million, backed by strong performance from new wells and better-than-expected output across its assets. Similarly, its cash flow per share also jumped 17% YoY, while net debt dropped sharply to under $1 billion, helping to keep its balance sheet in good shape.

With the recent merger with Veren, Whitecap now controls the largest Montney and Duvernay land base in Alberta. It’s aiming to grow organically and keep delivering solid monthly income, no matter where oil prices go.

Freehold Royalties stock

Another stock that could align really well with that $250-a-month dividend goal is Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU). This Calgary-based company doesn’t drill for oil and gas itself. Instead, it earns money by collecting royalties from energy producers operating on its land across Canada and the United States. FRU stock is currently trading at $12.40 per share with a $2 billion market cap and offers a monthly dividend with an attractive 8.7% annualized yield.

In the first quarter of 2025, Freehold’s revenue rose 23% YoY to $91 million due mainly to its aggressive leasing activity and rising production, especially in its U.S. portfolio. The company’s total production also hit a record 16,248 barrels of oil equivalent per day, boosted by its recent acquisitions in the Midland basin and heavy oil strength in Canada.

With more leases signed, a steady stream of new wells, and ongoing U.S. expansion, FRU stock keeps building a solid base for a consistent monthly income that investors can count on.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDEND PER SHARETOTAL PAYOUTDIVIDEND FREQUENCY
Whitecap Resources$8.541,670$14,262$0.0608$101.5Monthly
Freehold Royalties$12.401,670$20,708$0.09$150.3Monthly
Total$34,970$0.15$251.8
Prices as of May 21, 2025

Foolish takeaway

If you’re aiming to earn around $250 per month in combined dividends from these two monthly payers, you could consider buying 1,670 shares of each. That works out to just under $35,000 invested in total across both stocks. With those shares in your portfolio, you’d be setting yourself up for dependable monthly cash flow without having to chase complicated strategies.

And because both stocks are part of the TSX Composite Index, they also offer strong liquidity. That said, it’s always a good idea to diversify beyond just one or two stocks to minimize your risks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

