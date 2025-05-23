Member Login
1 Magnificent Financial Services Stock Down 13% to Buy and Hold Forever

This financial services stock is one top stock to buy if you’re wanting high income and growth.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Hourglass and stock price chart

Source: Getty Images

When the market is filled with uncertainty, it helps to have at least one dependable investment you can buy, tuck away, and forget about for a while. Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) is one of those names that might not get the flashiest headlines, but it’s built to reward patient investors. With a focus on lending to income-producing real estate, a hefty dividend, and a disciplined approach to risk, it’s the kind of stock that could quietly power long-term portfolios. Especially now, with shares down about 13% from 52-week highs, it looks undervalued.

The stock

Timbercreek is not your typical big bank or insurer. It operates as a non-bank lender, offering short-term structured financing primarily to commercial real estate owners. These loans are secured by high-quality properties in Canada’s major urban centres, places where the demand for apartments, office space, and mixed-use buildings remains strong even during economic downturns. That’s important because while property values might fluctuate in the short term, the need for space in cities like Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal is long-term and structural.

What sets Timbercreek apart is how it manages its loan book. As of the first quarter of 2025, 88.3% of its mortgage portfolio consisted of first-position mortgages, meaning Timbercreek gets paid first in case of default. The average loan-to-value ratio on these loans is 66.2%, which gives a strong cushion in case property values decline. In other words, it plays it safe.

The numbers

From a financial perspective, the company is holding up well. In Q1 2025, Timbercreek reported net investment income of $28.6 million, up from $24.6 million a year ago. Net income came in at $14.8 million, or $0.18 per share. Distributable income, which is what pays the dividend, hit $15.4 million, or $0.19 per share. That resulted in a payout ratio of 92.8%, a manageable level for a real estate lender with steady cash flows. That also meant investors continued to collect a steady monthly dividend of $0.0575, translating to an annual yield of about 9.5% at current prices.

The company hasn’t just held the line on dividends, it’s shown it can generate growth while maintaining quality. Its net mortgage investment portfolio totalled $1.1 billion at the end of March 2025, and 84.8% of those loans are on variable interest rates with rate floors. That means the company can benefit when rates rise, without taking on too much downside risk if rates fall. With the Bank of Canada signalling a hold on further rate hikes for now, Timbercreek’s portfolio seems well-positioned to continue generating consistent interest income.

The considerations

Of course, Timbercreek does carry leverage. Its debt-to-equity ratio is 1.6, which is higher than some might like. But unlike many leveraged companies, Timbercreek backs its borrowing with secured mortgage assets, giving it a much stronger foundation. Its high interest coverage ratio and reliable interest income further help manage this risk. This is not a speculative high-yield play, it’s a business that knows how to manage its liabilities.

One of the more underappreciated aspects of Timbercreek is the quality of its management. The team has consistently avoided speculative loans and stayed focused on conservative underwriting, even when looser lending might have delivered faster growth. In fact, part of why the share price is down may be because Timbercreek simply isn’t chasing risky deals in a tougher market. That kind of discipline may look boring now, but over a 5- to 10-year horizon, it tends to win out.

Bottom line

Timbercreek won’t double in a year. That’s not the point. It’s a stock to own for what it gives back every month in income, even if markets wobble. A yield near 10%, backed by high-quality assets and steady cash flow, is rare. And right now, you’re not just getting income, you’re buying in at a discount.

