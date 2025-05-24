Member Login
This 4.6% Dividend Stock Pays You Cash Every Month!

This 4.6% Dividend Stock Pays You Cash Every Month!

This dividend stock just received a major upgrade by analysts, making it a great time to buy in bulk!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
With markets bouncing around and interest rates still in the spotlight, Canadian investors are taking a hard look at where to park their money for dependable income. One name that continues to rise to the top is Exchange Income (TSX:EIF). This Winnipeg-based company has become a favourite for those seeking monthly cash flow, and for good reason. It currently offers a dividend yield of around 4.6%, and that payout lands in your account every single month. So, let’s get into more on why it belongs on your dividend watch list.

The stock

Exchange Income is what you’d call a diversified powerhouse. It operates in two main areas: aerospace and aviation services, and manufacturing. While those sectors may sound worlds apart, they give the dividend stock a solid cushion. When one side of the business experiences a slowdown, the other can keep things running smoothly.

The most recent earnings report confirms just how strong this business has become. In the first quarter of 2025, Exchange Income posted record revenue of $668 million. That’s not just a small jump, it’s a sign the dividend stock is firing on all cylinders. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $130 million, and free cash flow hit $81 million. Those are the kinds of numbers that keep dividends flowing and investors sleeping well at night.

Income and growth

Let’s talk about that dividend. Exchange Income pays $0.22 per share each month. That works out to $2.64 annually. And because it pays monthly, you don’t have to wait long to see returns roll in. For long-term investors, that’s a huge win. It’s the kind of dependable setup that retirement dreams are made of.

But this isn’t just about paying dividends; it’s about growth, too. The dividend stock recently announced the acquisition of Newfoundland Helicopters for $13.5 million. That deal boosts its position in the essential air services space, which includes medevac and remote transport. In other words, services that aren’t going out of style anytime soon.

On top of that, Exchange Income also extended its credit facility to $3 billion. That kind of financial flexibility means it has room to expand, invest, or weather a storm if needed. It’s also a show of confidence from lenders that the business is on solid footing. This kind of firepower isn’t something all dividend-paying companies can boast.

A valuable buy

One of the most impressive things about Exchange Income is its commitment to keeping shareholders happy. It’s not just paying out; it’s raising the bar. The dividend stock has increased its dividend over the years and maintained payouts even during rough market conditions. That kind of consistency is rare and valuable, especially for those relying on investments to support day-to-day expenses or long-term retirement goals.

It’s also worth noting that EIF doesn’t just appeal to income investors. Growth-focused investors may find value here, too, given the dividend stock’s strategy of rolling up smaller businesses and creating efficiencies. It’s a playbook that’s worked well before, and EIF has shown it knows how to execute.

If you’re looking to build a monthly income, Exchange Income is worth serious consideration. It combines the best of both worlds: income and growth. Its business is diversified, its balance sheet is healthy, and it just delivered record earnings in a shaky economy. That says a lot.

Bottom line

This isn’t the kind of stock that will make headlines every week. But for Canadians who want a reliable, growing income stream, it’s a name that deserves a spot on the watchlist. Or even better, in your portfolio. With a stable business model, strong leadership, and a monthly dividend you can count on, Exchange Income is the kind of stock that makes long-term investing feel a lot more comfortable. And with the dividend yield sitting at 4.6%, that comfort comes with cash—every month.

