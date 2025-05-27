Member Login
Meet the Monster TSX Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

From AI momentum to record earnings, here’s why this TSX stock keeps climbing while others slow down.

Jitendra Parashar
top TSX stocks to buy

The TSX is on fire, and investors are feeling a mix of excitement and nervousness. Are we in the middle of something big? Or is it time to lock in gains before the next pullback?

Honestly, it’s a fair question. However, while the market as a whole has surged, there are always a few TSX stocks that keep climbing, no matter what. One such stock has been crushing the market in recent years with staying power, backed by strong global business fundamentals that keep delivering.

Stick with me, and I’ll show you exactly why this monster TSX stock continues to outperform and why I still think it’s got more fuel in the tank.

The monster TSX stock to consider now

The monster TSX stock that I’m talking about here is none other than Celestica (TSX:CLS).

This Toronto-based firm builds the backbone of modern tech, offering design, manufacturing, and hardware platform solutions. With two core segments, Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS), it helps businesses in everything from aerospace and defence to data centres and enterprise servers.

A market crusher with a long winning streak

As of May 21, CLS stock trades at $156.77 per share, giving the company a market cap of $18.1 billion. While it doesn’t currently pay a dividend, the way the stock has delivered capital gains more than makes up for it.

In just the last year, the share price has soared over 123%. Zoom out a bit more, and it’s up more than 1,000% in the last three years. That kind of surge is rare.

And the rally hasn’t cooled down. In just the past 30 days, Celestica is up around 66%.

What’s been driving the monster move

One big reason CLS stock is on fire is demand. Celestica’s customers, especially in the cloud and connectivity space, are ramping up spending, and that’s translating into serious gains for the company. In fact, its CCS business saw revenue jump 28% YoY (year over year) in the first quarter of 2025.

A major part of this demand is coming from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Celestica’s platforms are helping support the growing infrastructure behind AI, which is driving its increased orders and long-term contracts. And the company isn’t just growing sales. It’s squeezing more profit out of each dollar, too. For example, in the first quarter, its adjusted operating margin hit a record 7.1%, beating expectations. That kind of operational strength has helped its stock keep soaring even when markets get choppy.

Why the rally might be far from over

Celestica has momentum on its side, but what really sets it apart is its solid long-term growth outlook. This is a business built to grow with the future. It’s deeply tied into AI, cloud infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing. And with its customer base expanding, margins improving, and cash flow staying solid, Celestica’s not just another hot stock today but a real business with real earnings backed by real growth.

That’s what makes this monster TSX stock one to watch — and maybe even hold onto for the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Celestica. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

