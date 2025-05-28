Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $10,000 Right Now

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $10,000 Right Now

Wondering how to deploy $10,000 in today’s uncertain stock market? Here are four stocks for a diversified portfolio.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:

Source: Getty Images

After the TSX Index rose to new all-time highs last week, it is becoming harder to find Canadian stocks at attractive valuations. During the Trump mini-crash, you could pick up almost any stock and watch it rise from that bottom.

However, investing is more challenging today. The stock market appears to be in a no-man’s zone as the global economy weakens and politics creates uncertainty for businesses.

As a result, investors need to be shrewd. One of the best ways to offset some of the volatility is to own a diversified portfolio of quality Canadian stocks. Here are four stocks I’d buy with $10,000 right now.

A quality Canadian dividend stock

It never hurts to earn some dividend income when the stock market is volatile. One stock that looks interesting after a recent pullback is AltaGas (TSX:ALA). I like this stock because it is like a hybrid between Fortis and Pembina Pipeline.

Over 55% of its income comes from a solid regulated natural gas utility that is strategically positioned in the U.S. northeast. The remainder of its income comes from a growing midstream business in Western Canada.

Nearly 85% of its income is contracted, so it offers a safe stream of cash flows. Both its operations have mid-to-high single-digit growth potential. This Canadian stock yields 3.3% today. However, an investor’s yield on cost should rise as it hits its long-term 5–7% annual dividend growth target.

A blue-chip stock to hold for decades

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) has a 144-year history operating a cross-Canada railway. Its rail network has stood the test of time and it remains economically essential to date.

Today, CP operates the only single network that spans across Canada, the United States, and Mexico. That recently amalgamated network provides CP elasticity to quickly adapt to any trade or economic uncertainty.

This company is extremely well managed and operated. CP delivered market-leading growth last quarter. It just raised its dividend 20% and announced a 4% share buyback. The transcontinental railway is targeting low-to-mid teens growth for the next few years, so now is not a bad time to buy this blue-chip Canadian stock.

A small-cap Canadian stock with big potential

VitalHub (TSX:VHI) has a market cap of $566 million. However, it is possible that this company could be many multiples larger in the years ahead.

VitalHub provides software specialized for the healthcare industry. It sells its software in Canada, the U.K., Australia, and the Middle East. While this healthtech has been delivering strong organic growth, it has also used M&A (mergers and acquisitions) to expand its service catalog and geographic reach.

This Canadian small-cap stock has a cash-rich balance sheet to help fuel its growth journey. VHI stock has recently pulled back, which could make it a nice time to add it.

A property services business for steady growth

A larger-cap Canadian stock to look at buying is FirstService (TSX:FSV). With a market cap of $10 billion, FirstService is a substantial property manager and property services provider in North America.

The company earns attractive cash flows from its property management division. It has steadily deployed this cash into accretive opportunities in the property services category (disaster restoration, painting, cabinetry, fire protection, and commercial roofing).

Generally, this Canadian stock has grown by a low-teens rate. It still has a large market to acquire and grow into. FirstService is a well-run business worthy of a long-term hold. FSV stock is down 8% this year, so it could be a nice time to buy it.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Vitalhub. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vitalhub. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Kansas City, FirstService, Fortis, and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 28

| Jitendra Parashar

Canadian investors are keeping an eye on more bank earnings today, as the TSX keeps climbing to fresh highs.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 27

| Jitendra Parashar

After rallying 5% so far this month, the TSX Composite Index just closed at a fresh record high.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 26

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite Index has surged 4.2% this month, with gains in 12 of the last 13 sessions.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Stock Market

The 3 Biggest Gainers Fueling the TSX’s Record-Breaking Rally

| Jitendra Parashar

Behind every market rally are a few breakout stars. Here are the three TSX gainers making headlines and moving the…

Read more »

how to save money
Stock Market

TSX Today: The Rally Is On, But These Stocks Are Still Trading at a Discount

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX is soaring, but these fundamentally strong stocks haven’t caught up yet -- giving investors a rare window of…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 23

| Jitendra Parashar

With gains in 11 of the previous 12 sessions, the TSX Composite has surged 4.1% in May.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 22

| Jitendra Parashar

Following a 10-session winning streak, the TSX witnessed profit-taking but remains near record highs.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 21

| Jitendra Parashar

With a 10-day surge, the TSX Composite has notched its longest winning streak in over three-and-a-half years and is now…

Read more »