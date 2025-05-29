Member Login
Home » Investing » Build a Canadian ETF Powerhouse Portfolio With These 3 Core Holdings

Build a Canadian ETF Powerhouse Portfolio With These 3 Core Holdings

Here are three top exchange traded funds (ETFs) long-term investors may want to consider for exposure to U.S. and Canadian stocks.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

Exchange traded funds (ETFs) are excellent options for long-term investors looking to generate meaningful long-term wealth. There are a number of key upsides for investors holding ETFs for the long haul, and we’ll get into a few in this article.

But for those looking to increase their exposure to Canadian stocks, I think three ETFs are the most pertinent to look at. These are the top funds by assets under management tracking the Canadian market.

Accordingly, those looking to broaden their exposure to some of the best global stocks may want to have a look. With rock-bottom expense ratios and solid underlying holdings, these ETFs provide relative stability and predictability. In today’s market, that’s hard to come by.

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (VFV)

First on this TSX-listed grouping of ETFs Canadian investors may want to consider is the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV). This ETF tracks the U.S.-listed S&P 500 Index, but is a fund that’s traded on the TSX, opening up the range of investment prospects for Canadian investors looking for exposure to the world’s most valuable market.

This ETF has shown rather consistent price appreciation over time, outside of the recent tariff-induced dip. Long-term investors who have bought this fund and held on for long periods of time have consistently done well, and I’d expect that trend to continue moving forward. Much like the next pick on this list, investors looking for exposure to top ETFs with broadly diversified portfolios and very low fees have a good one here.

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (ZSP)

Moving on to the BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:ZSP), this ETF tracks a similar portfolio of stocks, and it has seen very similar price appreciation over the past five years.

What I find particularly interesting about this ETF is the premium it has tended to demand over and above its net asset value, suggesting long-term investors find outsized value in holding this ETF. And given the fact that this ETF is offered by top Canadian bank BMO, a solid percentage of the Canadian public has accessibility to this particular ETF.

I’m of the view that either option is a stellar choice for long-term investors who want North American exposure in their portfolios right now.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU)

For investors looking to amplify their exposure to Canadian stocks, the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU) is an attractive option to consider.

As this fund’s name suggests, XIU tracks the 60 largest Canadian companies. And with so many worthy names in the Canadian market available at relatively attractive valuations, this is perhaps my top pick of the three right now.

Notably, this fund hasn’t performed as well as its U.S. counterpart over the past five years. But with the TSX now trading at an all-time high, so is this ETF.

For investors looking to have at least a percentage of their portfolio dedicated to Canadian stocks, XIU would be my preferred option. This ETF offers investors a juicy dividend yield of nearly 3%, which is much better than what investors can expect out of other U.S.-tracked ETFs.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $12,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want some strong income right away? Here's how to get it in bulk in your TFSA.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $7,000 in This Overlooked TSX Income Champion Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are some things we just need, and food is one of them, which is why this undervalued stock is…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put $7,000 in This Monthly Dividend Juggernaut for Decades of Income

| Jitendra Parashar

This reliable dividend stock pays monthly and could turn a one-time investment into years of income.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Infrastructure Investment to Buy With $5,400 Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Brookfield Infrastructure Properties is currently yielding 5%, with strong opportunities in high-growth areas such as digitization.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

This Under-$20 Stock Yields 4% and Has Remarkable Dividend Safety

| Jitendra Parashar

This amazing $19 stock offers dividend stability backed by billions in contracts.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

This 3.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want cash every single month? Then this dividend stock is certainly one to consider.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Year-Round Income: 4 Dividend Stocks That Pay Out Every Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking to generate a year-round income? These stocks will guarantee a growing paycheck each month while also providing…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent REIT Stock Down 25% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Seeking juicy monthly passive income? Buy Dream Industrial REIT at a 34% NAV discount in June and earn a 6.6%…

Read more »