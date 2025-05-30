My portfolio has its fair share of winners, but these two explosive growth stocks could be on a whole different level.

Of All My Stocks, These 2 Have the Most Explosive Potential

When I invest in stocks, I always try to balance dividends and growth in a way that builds both income and long-term wealth. While many of the companies I own deliver consistent dividends, I also keep some high-conviction growth stocks that may not pay a cent today but could become massive winners down the road.

Of all the stocks I currently own, I believe a couple of them have truly explosive upside potential. In this article, I’ll reveal two of the best growth stocks in my portfolio and tell you why I believe they could deliver outstanding gains based on their fundamental momentum and long-term outlook.

BlackBerry stock

The first explosive-growth stock from my portfolio is BlackBerry (TSX:BB), a stock that’s been showing some real momentum lately. BlackBerry is all about secure software, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cybersecurity, and automotive tech today.

The Waterloo-based software firm now operates through three key segments: QNX (the operating system that powers smart vehicles), secure communications, and licensing.

After surging by more than 60% over the last six months, BB stock trades at $5.35 per share, giving it a market cap of $3.2 billion. And just in case you’re wondering, there’s no dividend here, as this one’s all about growth.

Now, onto the numbers. In the quarter ended in February 2025, BlackBerry pulled in US$141.7 million in sales, with adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) landing at US$21.1 million. That translated into an EBITDA margin of nearly 15% and above expectations.

Its quarterly results were helped by stronger performance across all three segments and some solid cost management. Recently, BlackBerry completed the sale of its Cylance unit, which beefed up its balance sheet and improved cash flow.

Even after offloading Cylance, BlackBerry continues to lean into AI and machine learning. It’s still reselling Cylance tech to enterprise clients and integrating AI into its QNX platform, which is now being developed further through new collaborations with tech giants like AMD, Microsoft, and Intel. With strategic wins and a cleaner balance sheet, BlackBerry looks like a growth stock that could surprise a lot of folks down the road.

Celestica stock

The other high-potential stock in my portfolio that’s already been on fire in recent years is Celestica (TSX:CLS), and I think it’s just getting warmed up. This Canadian company builds high-tech hardware platforms and handles supply chain solutions for some of the biggest names across aerospace, industrial, and cloud infrastructure.

Over the past three years, CLS stock has rocketed more than 1,750%, including a stunning 122% gain in just the last year. Today, it trades at $164.09 per share with a market cap of $19 billion.

Overall, this strong momentum in Celestica stock has been backed by strong numbers. It delivered US$2.65 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2025, which was a 20% jump from last year and above its own guidance. Similarly, the company’s adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share reflected a solid 39.5% jump year over year, lifted by higher margins and stronger demand for its cloud and enterprise solutions.

Celestica has now raised its full-year forecast, calling for higher revenue and profits in 2025. With major growth drivers like AI and hyper-scale computing fueling demand for its services and with new partnerships helping it capture more AI-driven business, CLS stock could be one of those rare stocks that are already soaring and still has massive potential ahead.