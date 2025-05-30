This 2.3% Dividend Stock Consistently Pays Cash

Want cash right away? This energy stock is one that offers it up in bulk.

In today’s uncertain market, dividend stocks that pay monthly have become increasingly attractive. For investors looking to smooth out income and reinvest regularly, the right dividend-paying stock can be a game changer. That’s where Superior Plus (TSX:SPB) comes in. With a solid dividend and stable business model, it offers something rare in this climate: reliable monthly cash flow with room to grow. If you’re looking for a dependable payout while still capturing long-term upside, Superior Plus could be worth a closer look.

The stock

Superior Plus is one of North America’s largest distributors of propane and related products, with operations across Canada and the United States. It serves residential, commercial, agricultural, and industrial markets, making it a key player in delivering heating and energy solutions. It’s not a flashy tech stock, but it’s essential, and that’s part of what makes it appealing. Its products are in demand year-round, particularly in colder regions where propane heating is a necessity. That stable demand has helped fuel consistent financial performance, even when broader markets have struggled.

The company’s business model supports its reliable dividend. Superior Plus pays shareholders a dividend of $0.18 annually. As of writing, that translates to a dividend yield of approximately 2.3%. The company has maintained its payout throughout periods of market volatility, offering investors peace of mind and predictable income. For retirees or anyone building passive income, that kind of regularity is hard to beat.

The numbers

Superior’s most recent earnings report reinforces the strength of its operations. In Q1 2025, it posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $260.5 million, up 10.5% from Q1 2024. This was driven by solid performance in its U.S. propane distribution business and continued benefits from its “Superior Delivers” cost-saving program. Free cash flow per share came in at $0.94, which was a 54% increase year-over-year. That kind of cash generation provides strong backing for the dividend and also gives the company flexibility to invest in future growth.

One key strength is how the company manages its capital. During the first quarter of 2025, Superior Plus repurchased 6.2 million shares, returning capital to shareholders while also increasing earnings per share (EPS). Share buybacks can be a smart move when done sustainably, and in Superior’s case, they reflect a company with enough cash on hand to both invest and reward shareholders. Its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio improved to 3.7 times from 3.8 times last year, showing a steady approach to financial health even while executing on growth plans.

More to come

Speaking of growth, Superior Plus continues to benefit from its ongoing “Superior Delivers” transformation initiative. This multi-year strategy is focused on boosting operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. The company aims to deliver an additional $70 million in EBITDA by 2027 through streamlined operations and smarter logistics. Early results are already flowing through to earnings, and if that trajectory continues, shareholders could benefit from both increased profitability and the potential for dividend increases in the future.

Another area where Superior Plus shines is in its defensive nature. It operates in an essential service industry, and its customer base is diversified across sectors and regions. During inflationary periods or economic slowdowns, people still need heat and energy. That built-in demand creates a buffer against broader market declines. It’s one reason the company has been able to continue raising or sustaining its dividend while other companies have paused theirs.

Looking at valuation, Superior Plus shares trade at a forward price-to-earnings ratio that’s below many peers in the energy distribution space. It’s not the cheapest stock on the TSX, but for a company with strong free cash flow, a sustainable payout, and a clear path for growth, the valuation appears reasonable. Especially when factoring in the monthly income stream, which adds flexibility for reinvestment or expenses.

Bottom line

For income investors, consistency matters more than hype. Superior Plus delivers that in spades. Its dividend is backed by real assets, stable demand, and a clear operational plan. It doesn’t rely on speculative growth or market swings. Instead, it focuses on growing earnings and sharing them with investors. That makes it a practical choice for any Canadian looking to earn cash every month from their portfolio.