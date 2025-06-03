Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Turn $7,000 in my TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine

How I’d Turn $7,000 in my TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine

Do you want to start creating tax-free income? Here’s how to get it going for life.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a powerful tool, but it’s often underused. While many Canadians use it like a regular savings account, it has the potential to do so much more. When used wisely, it can become a tax-free growth machine. And if I had $7,000 to put to work today, I’d be buying shares in goeasy (TSX:GSY).

goeasy

This company has flown under the radar for years, but it’s a true Canadian growth story. Based in Mississauga, goeasy provides lending and leasing services to consumers who often fall outside the traditional credit system. Its easyfinancial division offers personal loans, and its easyhome business leases furniture, appliances, and electronics. It serves a market that’s often ignored by the big banks.

goeasy grew from a small leasing company into a $2.1 billion business with a growing loan book, strong revenue, and consistent profits. Its strategy of targeting non-prime borrowers with responsible lending practices has worked well. This group of customers is underserved, and goeasy fills that gap by offering loans with flexible terms.

Bringing in the money

In the first quarter of 2025, goeasy brought in revenue of $391.86 million. That was up from $321.7 million the year before. It posted net income of $60 million, or $3.53 per share. While that came in slightly below estimates, it still represents strong year-over-year growth. The company’s return on equity stood at 22.9%, showing it uses investor capital very efficiently. And with a net profit margin of 32.5%, it keeps a good chunk of what it earns.

What’s even more impressive is goeasy’s ability to grow earnings and still return cash to shareholders. It currently pays a dividend that yields 3.91%, and that dividend rose steadily for over a decade. In fact, the company has grown its dividend by a compound annual rate of more than 30% over the past 10 years. That kind of income growth is rare. And with a payout ratio of around 30%, there’s still plenty of room for future increases.

A perfect pair

All of this makes goeasy a compelling choice for a TFSA. The TFSA shelters all income and capital gains from taxes, which means you keep every dollar your investment earns. With goeasy, that includes a growing dividend and potential capital appreciation. If the company continues to grow earnings and expand its customer base, the share price should follow. That’s the kind of compounding that can turn $7,000 into something much bigger over time.

And let’s not forget about valuation. Despite its track record, goeasy trades at a very reasonable multiple. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio is just 9.3. That’s low for a company growing revenue by double digits and paying a rising dividend. For context, many Canadian financials trade at much higher valuations and don’t offer the same growth. That makes goeasy not just a growth stock but a value play, too.

Bottom line

What I like most about goeasy is that it doesn’t just chase growth. It does so responsibly. It reports its net charge-off rates, keeps provisions for credit losses in check, and is transparent about its loan quality. That builds trust. And for long-term investors, trust is just as important as returns.

So, if I were looking to make my TFSA work harder, goeasy would be my first pick. I’d buy $7,000 worth of shares, reinvest the dividends, and hold on for the long term. I’d watch earnings reports, track dividend increases, and look for steady loan growth. Over the years, I’d expect that investment to generate tax-free income and grow in value.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 3

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite Index soared to new highs to kick off June, but it may remain volatile today with investors…

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Stocks for Beginners

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 27% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock may be down from 52-week highs, but has soared upwards in the last few months.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $12,000 in These 3 High-Yield Dividend ETFs for Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These ETFs not only provide you with a portfolio of top options, but high dividends to boot!

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $250 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're an investor wanting long-term income for cheap, this dividend stock is a prime option.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $7,000 in the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping for long-term growth from the TSX today, then this is where you need to look.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

This 3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock might not have the highest dividend out there, but it certainly is one of the most stable.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock is one of the strongest investments out there, and has been for years.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Retirement

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $7,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for long-term cash creation? Then certainly consider this top stock.

Read more »