Where I’d Invest $10,000 in the TSX Today

There’s something exciting about having cash ready to invest. You can take your time, look around the market, and ask, where is the best bang for my buck right now? With $10,000 available, I’d want to build a little mix. Not too risky, not too boring. I’d want income, growth potential, and maybe something a little defensive. So, here’s exactly where I’d put that money today, and why.

Onex

Let’s start with Onex (TSX:ONEX). It’s a Canadian investment giant, managing both private equity and credit through Onex Partners and Gluskin Sheff. It also owns a large stake in WestJet and has holdings in wealth management, healthcare, and other areas.

Its latest earnings were solid. For Q1 2025, Onex reported net earnings of $168 million, or $2.36 per diluted share. That’s up from a loss of $207 million the year before. A big part of that came from net gains of $96 million in its private equity division. Its investing capital per diluted share climbed to $116.97, which is a 9% increase from last year.

The company also has a P/E ratio of just 8.1 on the TSX today, which suggests it’s trading at a bargain based on earnings. With a price around $100 per share and strong long-term potential, I’d put about $4,000 here. It’s a great way to get exposure to different sectors without having to pick them all yourself.

Sprott

Next up is Sprott (TSX:SII), a name that should ring a bell if you’re into gold or resource investing. Sprott is a global asset manager, known for running exchange-traded funds (ETF) and mutual funds focused on precious metals. When inflation jitters return or markets get choppy, Sprott tends to shine.

The most recent earnings showed Sprott is doing just fine on the TSX today. For Q1 2025, it reported net income of $12 million, up from $11.6 million last year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $21.9 million, growing 11% year over year.

As of May, its assets under management hit $36.5 billion. The company also pays a dividend with a 2.1% yield, which it has steadily increased over time. While it won’t double overnight, it brings stability and exposure to a sector that often zigzags when the rest of the market zags. I’d invest $3,000 here. It’s a nice inflation hedge and income producer.

Jamieson

Now let’s talk about something a bit more down-to-earth: vitamins. Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) is one of Canada’s best-known supplement companies on the TSX today.

In Q1 2025, Jamieson posted revenue of $146 million, up 14% from the same time last year. Most of the growth came from international markets, especially China, where revenue soared over 50%. That helped earnings as well. Adjusted EBITDA was up, and its profit margin continues to improve.

Jamieson also pays a dividend that currently yields about 2.4%. More importantly, health and wellness trends aren’t going anywhere. People are taking supplements more than ever, and Jamieson has built trust globally. I’d allocate the final $3,000 of my $10,000 to this one for steady growth and a touch of defence.

Bottom line

What ties these three together is balance. Onex gives me exposure to big-picture investing and alternative assets. Sprott helps protect against inflation and economic uncertainty. Jamieson brings in global health and wellness growth with a nice little dividend kicker. All three companies are profitable, well-managed, and growing on the TSX today, even in a somewhat rocky market.

Best of all, these stocks aren’t overpriced. Each one has a reasonable valuation and pays a dividend. That means while I wait for growth, I’m still getting something back. And in a TFSA, those gains and payouts stay tax-free, which is the cherry on top.

So that’s my plan. If I had $10,000 to invest on the TSX today, I’d go with Onex, Sprott, and Jamieson. It’s a trio that covers my bases: growth, stability, and steady cash flow. And it gives me confidence that, whether markets go up or down, I’ve planted my money in solid ground.