11.5% Yield! I'm Buying This Dividend Stock and Holding for Decades

11.5% Yield! I’m Buying This Dividend Stock and Holding for Decades

If you’re looking for a dividend stock analysts are eyeing up, then definitely take a look at this option.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
concept of real estate evaluation

Source: Getty Images

In a market where many investors are chasing the next big tech stock, there’s something comforting about a steady, reliable dividend payer. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AP.UN) fits that bill, offering a substantial yield and a focus on Canada’s urban workspaces. So let’s dig into this analyst-loving dividend stock.

About Allied

Allied specializes in owning and operating distinctive urban office properties in major Canadian cities like Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. Its portfolio includes a mix of heritage and modern buildings, catering to knowledge-based organizations seeking creative and collaborative environments. This niche focus has allowed Allied to carve out a unique position in the Canadian real estate landscape.

As of the end of the first quarter of 2025, Allied’s portfolio comprised 171 income-producing properties, encompassing approximately 15.8 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT reported a leased area of 86.9% and an occupied area of 85.9%, reflecting stable demand for its urban workspace offerings. The average in-place net rent per occupied square foot stood at $25.30, up 5% from the same period in the previous year.

Into earnings

Financially, Allied reported rental revenue of $150.6 million for Q1 2025, a 4.9% increase compared to Q1 2024. However, the dividend stock also recorded a net loss and comprehensive loss of $107.7 million for the quarter, primarily due to a fair value loss on investment properties and investment properties held for sale amounting to $164.1 million.

Despite the net loss, Allied’s funds from operations (FFO) for the quarter were $71.1 million, translating to $0.509 per unit on a diluted basis. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) stood at $64.8 million, or $0.464 per unit. The AFFO payout ratio was 97%, indicating that the REIT is distributing nearly all of its adjusted funds from operations to unit holders.

On the rebound

Allied has been proactive in managing its portfolio and balance sheet. In 2024, the REIT acquired three triple-A urban properties: 400 West Georgia in Vancouver, 19 Duncan in Toronto, and Calgary House in Calgary. To fund these acquisitions and maintain a healthy balance sheet, Allied sold seven non-core properties for $229 million in 2024 and plans to sell additional non-core properties for at least $300 million in 2025.

The REIT also completed $850 million in replacement debt financing in Q1 2025, including a $450 million green bond offering and a $400 million dual-tranche offering of debentures. These financings were used to refinance all debt maturing in 2025, except for construction financing on a Vancouver property. As a result, Allied’s total debt ratio stood at 42.9%, and net debt as a multiple of annualized adjusted EBITDA was 11.6 times at the end of Q1 2025.

Bottom line

Looking ahead, Allied aims to increase its occupied and leased area to at least 90% by the end of 2025. The REIT also expects to achieve growth in same asset net operating income (NOI) of approximately 2% for the year. However, management anticipates a contraction in FFO and AFFO per unit by approximately 4% in 2025, primarily due to higher overall interest costs stemming from the 2024 acquisitions.

Yet even during this period, investors can still look forward to a whopping 11.5% dividend yield. In fact, here is what a $10,000 investment would look like on the TSX today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT TOTAL
AP.UN$15.50645$1.80$1,161.00Monthly$9,997.50

That adds up to $96.75 dished out monthly! Therefore, Allied Properties REIT offers a compelling investment opportunity for those looking to add a high-yielding, urban-focused real estate asset to their portfolio. With a current yield of approximately 11.5% and a strategic focus on Canada’s major cities, Allied presents a blend of income and growth potential that could appeal to long-term investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

