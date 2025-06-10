Member Login
Home » Investing » I’d Put My Entire $7,000 TFSA Contribution Into This Dividend Stock

This dividend stock dishes out monthly income, remaining an essential stock for every investor.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Canadians are worried about their finances. And rightly so. A recent BMO Real Financial Progress Index survey showed that between March and April 2025 concern about inflation rose by 16 points to 76%. Worries about the cost of living jumped to 78%, and nearly three in five people said they’re more anxious about their personal finances now than just a month ago. It’s no wonder many are looking for safe, steady ways to generate income and protect their savings from being eaten away by inflation.

For me, if I had $7,000 to invest in my Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA) right now, I’d put it all into Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN). It may not be the flashiest name on the market, but it offers something much more important: reliable income and long-term growth in a sector that’s proven its worth.

About DIR

DIR.UN owns and operates industrial properties across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. These include warehouses, logistics hubs, and manufacturing spaces – the kinds of buildings that keep e-commerce and supply chains running smoothly. And those are exactly the types of assets that have been in high demand over the past few years, especially since the pandemic reshaped how goods move around the world.

The dividend stock trades around $11.24. With $7,000, you could buy roughly 622 units. Dream Industrial pays a monthly dividend of $0.05833 per unit, which works out to around $0.70 annually. That would give you an annual income of about $435, or roughly $36.28 per month. Not bad for doing absolutely nothing after you hit the “buy” button.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT TOTAL
DIR.UN$11.24622$0.70$435.40Monthly$6,995.28

Safety in the numbers

And since this income is earned inside a TFSA, you don’t pay a single cent in tax on it. That makes every dollar of dividend income even more valuable. If you chose to reinvest those dividends each month, you’d be compounding your returns over time, which is one of the smartest ways to build wealth steadily and securely.

But let’s look beyond the dividend for a moment. Dream Industrial has shown strong financial performance in recent quarters. In its Q1 2025 results, it posted net rental income of $91.7 million, which was up 6.8% from the year before. Its funds from operations (FFO) per unit rose to $0.26, up from $0.24 last year. This matters because FFO is a better measure of a REIT’s profitability than regular earnings. It reflects the actual cash coming in, which supports its ability to keep paying out that dividend.

The REIT has a well-diversified portfolio, with over 330 properties covering more than 72 million square feet. Occupancy stands around 94.5%, and its tenants are largely involved in sectors like logistics and manufacturing. These aren’t flashy businesses, but essential, and that’s what makes Dream Industrial so dependable. Even during economic slowdowns, companies still need places to store and move goods.

Considerations

It’s also worth noting that industrial real estate tends to benefit from inflation. As prices rise, lease rates often adjust upward, especially with long-term contracts that have inflation-linked clauses. That gives investors a bit of natural protection against inflation over time.

There’s always risk, of course. If the economy slows too much, or interest rates rise suddenly again, REITs can be affected. But Dream Industrial has done a good job managing its debt, keeping its leverage within a comfortable range. And with demand for warehouse space expected to grow thanks to e-commerce, it’s well-positioned to weather any bumps.

So yes, if I had $7,000 in my TFSA today, I wouldn’t split it up. I’d go all-in on Dream Industrial. It gives me income every month, the comfort of tax-free growth, and exposure to a sector with long-term demand. And in a time when so many Canadians are understandably nervous about inflation and recession, that kind of stability is worth a lot.

Bottom line

Sometimes, the smartest investment isn’t the one that doubles overnight. It’s the one that quietly grows while helping you sleep better at night. That’s why Dream Industrial would get every last dollar of my $7,000.

