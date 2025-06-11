5.8% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This Dividend Stock and Holding for Decades

When a stock offers a 5.8% dividend yield, it’s hard not to pay attention. For Canadian income investors, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) delivers exactly that. It offers a steady stream of income and a business built to last. If your goal is to buy and hold for decades, this is the kind of stock that fits the bill. So let’s get into it.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable owns a global mix of renewable energy assets including hydro, wind, solar, and energy storage. It operates under long‑term contracts that deliver predictable cash flows. That stability enables it to pay out hefty dividends, without relying on volatile spot prices for electricity or commodities.

As of late May 2025, it trades around $35.75 per share, and its quarterly distribution is roughly $0.515 per unit. That works out to around $2.06 per year, translating to approximately a 5.8% yield. Those are rare numbers in today’s low‑yield environment, especially for what feels like a relatively safe play.

Into earnings

Behind the numbers, though, the accounting can look messy. The dividend stock often shows net losses on a GAAP basis because of heavy depreciation and accounting rules. For instance, trailing 12‑month earnings are negative, which pushes the payout ratio to over 100% in some calculations. Despite that, the real measure for dividend safety is cash flow, and Brookfield renewable power delivers steady cash from long-term contracts and solid project economics.

The latest financial updates show revenue of about $6 billion over the past 12 months, with gross profit near $3.3 billion. That reflects a mature business with large scale and robust margins. The strength comes from a portfolio balance that spans hydro reservoirs with decades of use, solar farms, wind projects, and battery operations. Even if one asset underperforms, others can offset the risk.

The dividend

The yield is high enough to catch attention. For new investors, that kind of income looks incredibly appealing, especially when yields on Canadian government bonds remain low. But what has made Brookfield Renewable compelling for decades is its underlying infrastructure, management expertise, and the growing global demand for clean energy. It lives at the intersection of two powerful trends: the need for income and the transition to green power.

In fact, if you were to take $10,000 and put it towards Brookfield Renewable right now, you could be earning around $597.06 in annual income from dividends alone!

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY INVESTMENT TOTAL BEP.UN $35.80 279 $2.14 $597.06 Quarterly $9,988.20

There are risks. Rising interest rates can increase borrowing costs. Contract renewals may happen at lower prices. And economic slowdowns could impact wholesale power prices in some markets. But Brookfield Renewable has scale and strategic diversity, which helps it weather turbulence and refinance capital when needed.

Bottom line

If you’re investing for decades, this isn’t a hope‑for‑growth story. It’s a reliability story. You buy it, hold it, and enjoy the quarterly income. Over time, reinvesting distributions could compound and build meaningful wealth, even if capital gains are modest.

In short, with a 5.8%‑plus yield rooted in durable infrastructure and long‑term contracts, this is the kind of dividend stock you buy and hold for decades. It’s steady income in your portfolio, and sometimes, steady is smarter than spectacular.