Member Login
Home » Investing » 5.8% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This Dividend Stock and Holding for Decades

5.8% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This Dividend Stock and Holding for Decades

There are energy stocks, and then there’s this undervalued dividend stock for long-term income.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Aerial view of a wind farm

Source: Getty Images

When a stock offers a 5.8% dividend yield, it’s hard not to pay attention. For Canadian income investors, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) delivers exactly that. It offers a steady stream of income and a business built to last. If your goal is to buy and hold for decades, this is the kind of stock that fits the bill. So let’s get into it.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable owns a global mix of renewable energy assets including hydro, wind, solar, and energy storage. It operates under long‑term contracts that deliver predictable cash flows. That stability enables it to pay out hefty dividends, without relying on volatile spot prices for electricity or commodities.

As of late May 2025, it trades around $35.75 per share, and its quarterly distribution is roughly $0.515 per unit. That works out to around $2.06 per year, translating to approximately a 5.8% yield. Those are rare numbers in today’s low‑yield environment, especially for what feels like a relatively safe play.

Into earnings

Behind the numbers, though, the accounting can look messy. The dividend stock often shows net losses on a GAAP basis because of heavy depreciation and accounting rules. For instance, trailing 12‑month earnings are negative, which pushes the payout ratio to over 100% in some calculations. Despite that, the real measure for dividend safety is cash flow, and Brookfield renewable power delivers steady cash from long-term contracts and solid project economics.

The latest financial updates show revenue of about $6 billion over the past 12 months, with gross profit near $3.3 billion. That reflects a mature business with large scale and robust margins. The strength comes from a portfolio balance that spans hydro reservoirs with decades of use, solar farms, wind projects, and battery operations. Even if one asset underperforms, others can offset the risk.

The dividend

The yield is high enough to catch attention. For new investors, that kind of income looks incredibly appealing, especially when yields on Canadian government bonds remain low. But what has made Brookfield Renewable compelling for decades is its underlying infrastructure, management expertise, and the growing global demand for clean energy. It lives at the intersection of two powerful trends: the need for income and the transition to green power.

In fact, if you were to take $10,000 and put it towards Brookfield Renewable right now, you could be earning around $597.06 in annual income from dividends alone!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT TOTAL
BEP.UN$35.80279$2.14$597.06Quarterly$9,988.20

There are risks. Rising interest rates can increase borrowing costs. Contract renewals may happen at lower prices. And economic slowdowns could impact wholesale power prices in some markets. But Brookfield Renewable has scale and strategic diversity, which helps it weather turbulence and refinance capital when needed.

Bottom line

If you’re investing for decades, this isn’t a hope‑for‑growth story. It’s a reliability story. You buy it, hold it, and enjoy the quarterly income. Over time, reinvesting distributions could compound and build meaningful wealth, even if capital gains are modest.

In short, with a 5.8%‑plus yield rooted in durable infrastructure and long‑term contracts, this is the kind of dividend stock you buy and hold for decades. It’s steady income in your portfolio, and sometimes, steady is smarter than spectacular.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

An engineer works at a hydroelectric power station, which creates renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Hydro One While It’s Below $50?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its rate-regulated business, healthy growth prospects, and consistent dividend growth, I believe Hydro One would be an excellent buy…

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

The Best Energy Stock to Invest $500 in Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

Discover how the tariff situation affects the Canadian energy market and find potential investment opportunities in energy stocks.

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

Got $3,000? Here’s Why I Would Invest It in These 2 TSX Utility Stocks

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these two TSX utility stocks if you want to make the best of your investment capital in…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

1 Energetic Canadian Stock Down 43% to Buy and Hold Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't count out this energy stock, now down 40% in the last year, but starting to climb once more.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Energy Stocks

3 No-Brainer Utility Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their low-risk and regulated asset base, reliable cash flows, and healthy growth prospects, these three utility stocks are excellent…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Top TSX Stocks

3 Reasons Enbridge Is a Must-Buy for Long-Term Investors

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a must-buy for long-term Investors? This stock offers growth, income, and one of the most defensive operations on…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

High Dividend, Monthly Payouts: An 8.7% Opportunity

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This royalty stock is suitable for income-focused investors seeking high yield and monthly dividends.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Energy Stocks

2 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX dividend stocks to get monthly additions to your bank balance with monthly dividend income.

Read more »