Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Practically Constant Monthly Income

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Practically Constant Monthly Income

We could all use some extra cash flow, and when that’s the case, the TFSA is your best option.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

If you’re wondering how to structure a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) with $14,000 and earn almost constant monthly income, two TSX-listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) stand out. Those are SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) and Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN). Both pay monthly distributions and offer stability. Plus, it can give you a steady cash flow inside your tax‑free account.

The stocks

SmartCentres is a retail‑focused REIT, and it’s trading at about $26 per unit. It has returned around 21.9 % over the past year and 10.9 % over three years. It pays a monthly distribution that adds up to roughly a 7 % yield. Its latest earnings report showed strong fundamentals. In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, funds from operations (FFO) per unit rose to $0.56 from $0.48 a year earlier. At the same time, same‑property net operating income (NOI) grew by 4.1 %, and occupancy stayed high at 98.4 %. That builds confidence in both the income and stability it provides to investors.

Choice Properties is more diversified. It owns retail, industrial, and mixed‑use properties, trading near $14.70 and has a roughly 5.25 % yield from its monthly payout of $0.064. It has a market cap of around $10.68 billion. Its Q1 report showed FFO per unit grew 1.9 % to $0.264. Occupancy stayed strong at 97.7 %, and same‑asset NOI rose 2.9 % year over year. That makes it reliable for both growth and income.

Creating income

Here’s how I’d structure the TFSA. Add about $7,000 to SmartCentres. That would deliver around $503.20 yearly or roughly $42 per month. Then, allocate the other $7,000 to Choice Properties. With its yield, that brings in about $363 a year or $30 per month. Together, that nets approximately $72 a month in tax‑free cash flow.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND (Annual)TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT TOTAL
SRU.UN$25.65272$1.85$503.20Monthly$6,980.80
CHP.UN$14.79472$0.77$363.44Quarterly$6,981

This combination offers a good balance. SmartCentres brings higher yields from strong retail properties. Choice adds diversification with industrial exposure and slightly lower yield. Both have high occupancy and healthy NOI growth. That means their distributions are supported by solid business performance. The monthly distribution schedule also aligns well with the goal of almost constant income.

Why it works

Monthly distributions are helpful inside a TFSA. Instead of waiting for quarterly payments, you get steady income you can reinvest, cover expenses, or adjust your portfolio monthly. That brings discipline and clarity to your investment strategy.

Of course, REITs come with considerations. Rising interest rates can pressure valuations. Retail‑focused REITs can be impacted by shifts in consumer behaviour. Diversification helps manage this risk. A roughly 50/50 split ensures your portfolio holds steady even if one sector falters. Regular monitoring of earnings and occupancy helps ensure payouts stay on track.

Both SRU.UN and CHP.UN have shown the ability to grow distributions, too. While SmartCentres hasn’t raised distributions this year, its strong FFO gives room for future increases. Choice has paid a steady monthly amount, and the exchange-traded fund (ETF)‑like mix of properties, supports consistent performance.

Bottom line

Over a year, that’s $866.64 of tax‑free income. That’s a solid return on a modest TFSA balance. And it leaves room to top up contributions annually. If your TFSA allows it, you could also add a small safety ETF or cash buffer to balance growth and cash flow.

Splitting $14,000 between SmartCentres and Choice Properties puts together a flexible and reliable income strategy. You get monthly cash flow from strong TSX‑listed REITs. You benefit from diversification across retail and industrial assets. And you enjoy the tax‑free compounding power of a TFSA. If consistent monthly income in a TFSA is your goal, this approach is worth exploring.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

How Much You Really Need to Invest in a TFSA to Make $600 a Month

| Andrew Button

$100,000 invested in First National Financial (TSX:FN) stock produces over $600 per month.

Read more »

Plant growing through of trunk of tree stump
Dividend Stocks

Building a $5,000 Starter Portfolio With Growth Potential

| Andrew Walker

This strategy has delivered good long-term returns for patient investors.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Use $7,000 to Create an Income Machine of Tax-Free Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $7,000 from your TFSA contribution, these three dividend stocks are the ones to jump on.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

What $7,000 Invested Annually in Your TFSA Could Become in a Decade

| Kay Ng

Consistently saving and investing $7,000 annually in your TFSA could do wonders by year 10.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: Take a Good Look at XIC

| Andrew Button

The iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC) is an RRSP favourite.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for 20 More Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want a perfect passive income portfolio, then these are five of the safest and best dividend stocks to…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks would be attractive buys in this uncertain outlook.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a $7,000 TFSA Position With Dividend Champions

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks have strong underlying fundamentals and a reliable payout history, making them top income stocks.

Read more »