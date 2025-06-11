Transform Your Retirement With This 4.7%-Yielding Dividend Knight

Retirement is supposed to be the best time, but can often be the scariest – except when you have this Dividend Knight on deck.

When investors look for steady income and low stress, a high‑yield dividend stock can tick a lot of boxes. Great‑West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) stands out exactly for this reason. It offers a yield of 4.7% at writing, combining its common share dividend with preferred share income and buyback boosts. For someone seeking reliable retirement cash flow, it’s the kind of dependable income knight that can transform a nest egg over the long term.

About GWO

GWO is a Canadian financial services holding company based in Winnipeg. It operates under well‑known brands like Canada Life, Empower in the U.S., and Irish Life in Europe. That means diversified revenue from life insurance, health insurance, retirement savings plans, asset management, and even reinsurance. Its goal is simple: collect premiums, generate investment income, and turn a steady profit in both good and rough markets.

In the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, Lifeco reported base earnings of $1 billion, or $1.11 per share, a solid 5 percent increase from the same period in 2024. Net earnings from continuing operations came in at $860 million, or $0.92 per share. While that figure was down from $1.20, base earnings, often the better indicator, took the spotlight. The dividend stock also kept its book value strong at $27.61 per share, up 12% year over year.

Within the quarter, Lifeco’s U.S. Retirement and Wealth segment was particularly strong. Empower saw U.S. base earnings rise by 13% and net earnings climb by 32% year over year. Client asset inflows were robust, with U.S. retirement plan contributions growing and nearly US$2.8 billion in net flows across its wealth services. That growth played a big part in its healthy performance this quarter.

More to come

On top of earnings, GWO is returning money to shareholders in two impactful ways. It paid a quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share, which comes to about $2.44 annually. That gives a yield of around 4.7% based on the current share price of around $51.34. But add its preferred share income and the effect of a $500‑million share buyback plan, and yield seekers are seeing strength.

That payout ratio is well covered, around 55% of base earnings, so even though markets can be unpredictable, management clearly has room to keep dividends growing. GWO also ended the quarter with $2.5 billion in cash and a LICAT ratio of 130%, both signs of strong financial health.

For someone planning a retirement strategy, Lifeco ticks a lot of boxes. You get regular dividend income, possible share price growth, and some safety from its stable businesses. The dividend stock’s long‑term focus means it’s not chasing flashy ventures. Instead, it grows slower but steadier, often what retirees need most.

Bottom line

That dividend history matters too. GWO has been raising its payout for years. For those using dividend reinvestment plans, it means compounding over time. For investors needing cash, the regular payout is reliable. In fact, that cash could add up to $473.36 annually when investing $10,000 today.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT GWO $51.34 194 $2.44 $473.36 Quarterly $9,956.00

Of course, no investment is without risk. Interest rates, insurance claim trends, and investment returns could all shift. But GWO’s diversified operations across Canada, the U.S., and Europe help smooth out those bumps. Its conservative financials also provide a buffer.

For people who want a retirement income stream that feels solid and trustworthy, GWO deserves serious consideration. With its yield, strong earnings, and global footprint, it’s exactly the kind of high‑yield dividend knight that can help transform retirement savings into reliable income.