Member Login
Home » Investing » What $7,000 Invested Annually in Your TFSA Could Become in a Decade

What $7,000 Invested Annually in Your TFSA Could Become in a Decade

Consistently saving and investing $7,000 annually in your TFSA could do wonders by year 10.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a powerful tool for Canadians looking to build long-term, tax-free wealth. With the 2025 contribution limit set at $7,000, regularly investing that amount every year could have a surprisingly big payoff — far more than many imagine.

Let’s break it down: what could happen if you invest $7,000 annually in your TFSA over the next 10 years?

The magic of compounding: Turning consistent savings into wealth

A $7,000 annual contribution translates to about $583 per month — a realistic target for many. The real growth engine, however, is compounding: reinvesting returns over time to generate earnings on both your original investment and its gains.

Let’s consider some historical market returns over the past decade:

  • The iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF, a proxy for the Canadian stock market, delivered annualized returns of 6.2%.
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF, representing the U.S. stock market, posted an impressive 11.2% annualized return.

Split the difference, and you get a blended annual return of around 8.7%. If you consistently invested $7,000 a year and achieved this return, your TFSA portfolio would have grown to approximately $104,840 by the end of 10 years.

Of that total, $70,000 would be your direct contributions — the rest, over $34,000, would be pure, tax-free growth. That’s the kind of performance that makes the TFSA such a beloved savings vehicle.

Balancing risk with return

In the early years, your TFSA balance will mostly reflect your own contributions. But as time passes, your returns start to snowball. By year 10, your investment gains could make up a significant portion of your portfolio. That’s when your money truly begins working for you.

An 8.7% return is a solid benchmark. While it’s possible to aim higher, it’s important to remember that higher returns usually come with higher risk. Investors who chase returns without a plan often panic during downturns and sell at a loss — a mistake that can undo years of progress.

That’s why balancing growth with quality is key. And that brings us to a stock worth considering for long-term TFSA investors.

A potential TFSA gem: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX:BIP.UN) is a strong candidate for investors seeking long-term compounding in their TFSAs. The company owns and operates essential infrastructure assets across the globe — from utilities and pipelines to transport and data networks. These are cash-generating, recession-resistant assets that are hard to replicate.

BIP follows a disciplined value-investing strategy: it buys quality assets at attractive prices, improves operations, and occasionally sells mature assets to recycle capital. Since its inception, it has completed 34 sales totalling over US$9 billion — with an average internal rate of return of 24%, which is fabulous.

Importantly, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has grown its cash distribution for 16 consecutive years. Looking forward, it expects to grow its funds from operations (FFO) by +10% annually, which should fuel 5–9% dividend increases each year.

With a current yield of 5.1% and conservative expectations of 5% annual price appreciation, investors could reasonably see returns of around 10.1% per year — all within the tax-sheltered benefits of a TFSA.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Consistently investing $7,000 a year in your TFSA, targeting quality assets like Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, could build a six-figure portfolio in just 10 years — and that’s completely tax-free. Your future self will thank you.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Use $7,000 to Create an Income Machine of Tax-Free Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $7,000 from your TFSA contribution, these three dividend stocks are the ones to jump on.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: Take a Good Look at XIC

| Andrew Button

The iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC) is an RRSP favourite.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for 20 More Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want a perfect passive income portfolio, then these are five of the safest and best dividend stocks to…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks would be attractive buys in this uncertain outlook.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a $7,000 TFSA Position With Dividend Champions

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks have strong underlying fundamentals and a reliable payout history, making them top income stocks.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Need Tax-Free Cash? How Much to Invest in a TFSA to Make $1,000 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It can take a lot of money to earn $1,000 per month, but it certainly is possible.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Brookfield Asset Management While it’s Below $80?

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Asset Management continues to offer upside potential to investors given its growth estimates and tasty dividend yield.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

BCE vs. Telus: Which Telecom Stock Is a Better Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

BCE and Telus are two TSX dividend stocks that offer shareholders a tasty yield in June 2025. But which telecom…

Read more »