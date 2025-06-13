How to Allocate $28,000 Across Four TFSA Annual Contributions

If you’ve got plenty of TFSA contribution room available and are wondering where to invest it, here are four TSX stocks to consider.

Investing in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) turns the tax-sheltered account into so much more than a simple savings account. By using the available contribution room to hold a portfolio of high-quality stocks, you can earn tax-free income through any dividends and capital gains from assets held in the account.

Suppose you were eligible for a TFSA for the past few years and have $28,000 contribution room available. In that case, here are four stocks that may be ideal initial investments to set up strong foundations for your self-directed portfolio.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is a $70.5 billion market-cap TSX energy infrastructure stock. The company transports natural gas across three countries, and it owns and operates an extensive pipeline network and power-generation assets across Canada, the US, and Mexico. Its pipeline network connects the three countries, making it a vital player in the North American energy space.

The pipeline operator boasts a network spanning over 92,000 km. Considering how well-established it is in an industry in which the barriers to entry are incredibly high, TRP stock is here to stay. The business is strong, reflected by a 24-year dividend-growth streak that few other TSX stocks boast. As of this writing, it trades for $67.81 per share and boasts a 5% dividend yield.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) is a $136.8 billion market cap giant in the Canadian energy sector that also boasts an extensive pipeline network. The company transports hydrocarbons across the US and Canada.

While it also services the energy industry in Canada, Enbridge has significant utility operations. It owns and operates the region’s largest natural gas distribution company. Enbridge also has a growing portfolio of renewable energy projects that align with the goal of future-proofing the business for decades.

As of this writing, ENB stock trades for $62.73 per share and boasts a juicy 6% dividend yield. While that is attractive on its own, its over 30-year dividend-growth streak makes it an even better investment.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadians can virtually never go wrong when investing in Canadian banks. Investing in one of the top Canadian banks can be considered a sound long-term approach to stock market investing. To this end, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) can be a good investment. The $87.5 billion market-cap bank is the fifth-largest among the Canadian Big Six banks.

CIBC started paying investors their shareholder dividends in 1868 and has never missed its quarterly payouts. The bank has seen two world wars and several economic downturns, yet it has managed to pay its investors. Its resilience in an already resilient industry makes it a solid long-term investment.

As of this writing, it trades for $93.69 per share and boasts a 4.1% dividend yield.

BCE

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) is an industry-leading telecom stock. The $28.1 billion market capitalization telco is one of Canada’s Big Three in the industry. The internet and telecom services provider offers wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services across the country, boasting a third of the market share for mobile network subscribers. It also has a massive media segment and licenses Canadian rights to several movie channels.

Last month, BCE stock made a big move. It reduced its annual dividend by around half due to an unsuitable payout ratio. However, the company plans to use the money it saves to lower its balance sheet debt and focus more on organic growth investments. This means lower dividends but plenty of capital gains potential. As of this writing, BCE trades for $30.79 per share and boasts a 5.7% dividend yield.

Foolish takeaway