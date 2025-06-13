Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Putting $7,000 in These Dividend Stocks Makes Sense for Your TFSA

Why Putting $7,000 in These Dividend Stocks Makes Sense for Your TFSA

These stocks offer high yields and have increased dividends annually for decades.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian retirees are searching for good TSX dividend stocks to add to their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolios focused on generating reliable and growing passive income.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) raised its dividend in each of the past 30 years. The energy infrastructure firm currently boasts a market capitalization near $139 billion and possesses a solid balance sheet. This gives Enbridge the financial clout to make large acquisitions while also pursuing organic growth projects.

Enbridge spent US$14 billion in 2024 to buy three natural gas utilities in the United States. The deals further diversified Enbridge’s asset portfolio, adding businesses that generate steady rate-regulated cash flow. Enbridge is now the largest natural gas utility operator in North America. These assets complement the existing natural gas transmission and storage infrastructure in Canada and the United States at a time when natural gas demand is expected to rise. New gas-fired power generation facilities are being built to provide electricity for AI data centres.

Enbridge’s oil pipeline operations remain strategically important for the Canadian and American economies. The company moves about 30% of the oil produced in the two countries. Canada is now looking at the possibility of building new energy pipelines to enable producers to access more global customers. Enbridge could potentially be a player in that process.

The company is currently working on a $28 billon capital program that will boost earnings in the next few years. This should support ongoing dividend increases. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of 5.9%.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is up about $10 per share in the past two months, but still only trades near $45.50 at the time of writing compared to a high of $52 last fall. Investors can take advantage of the dips to add the stock as a solid income pick.

CNRL is a major oil and natural gas producer with a diversified asset portfolio that includes oil sands, conventional heavy oil, conventional light oil, offshore oil, and natural gas production. The company has a long track record of making strategic acquisitions to boost production and reserves, as it did late in 2024 with its US$6.5 billion purchase of Chevron’s Canadian assets.

CNRL is the full owner or majority owner on most of its operations. This gives management the flexibility to quickly shift capital around the asset portfolio to take advantage of the best opportunities in the market as commodity prices change.

The company reported record oil and natural gas production in Q1 2025. CNRL raised the dividend by 4% in March, following two increases in 2024. The latest hike marks the 25th consecutive year CNRL has increased the distribution. That’s a great track record for a business that relies on commodity prices to determine its profits.

Investors who buy CNQ stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 5.1%

The bottom line

Enbridge and CNRL pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA focused on passive income these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Now and Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Got $10,000? Here's the best way to create a dividend income portfolio that will last at least two decades.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

The Best Approach for Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution This Year

| Andrew Walker

This TFSA strategy can reduce risk while providing decent returns.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

1 Delicious Dividend Stock Down 24% to Buy and Hold Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for security for the next few years at least? Then this dividend stock could be for you.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

The TSX has some excellent picks for dividend stocks you can remain invested in for decades, and these two are…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Building a $42,000 TFSA That Generates Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks consistently generate resilient earnings and distribute higher dividends, making them top bets for passive income.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

A $5,000 Investment Strategy to Supplement Your Pension

| Andrew Walker

Harnessing the power of compounding can help investors build retirement wealth.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX? It’s Easy With These Cash-Gushing Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only do these stocks produce income through dividends, but also through growth over the years!

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Loblaw Companies Be in 1 Year?

| Joey Frenette

Loblaw (TSX:L) may be the best get-rich-slowly pick you'll buy all year.

Read more »