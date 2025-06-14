Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Build a $40,000 Investment Portfolio That Requires Minimal Maintenance

How to Build a $40,000 Investment Portfolio That Requires Minimal Maintenance

Building an investment portfolio can’t be easier than this. Simply dollar-cost average into XEQT for equity exposure and long-term wealth building.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Asset Management

Source: Getty Images

Building an investment portfolio doesn’t have to be time-consuming or complicated — especially if you’re working with $40,000 and want a hands-off approach. While individual stocks may offer the potential for high returns, they also demand time, research, and the emotional stamina to ride out volatility. If that sounds overwhelming, there’s a much simpler way to invest — and it doesn’t involve monitoring the markets daily or re-balancing your holdings every few months.

The all-in-one solution: XEQT

Enter iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:XEQT) — a powerful all-in-one equity exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed for investors who want long-term growth with minimal effort. Launched in 2019, XEQT has quickly become a favourite among passive investors in Canada, with net assets hitting close to $7.9 billion.

This ETF automatically re-balances itself and is composed of other ETFs that offer diversified exposure to global stock markets. Despite this complexity under the hood, XEQT is incredibly simple for investors to use. And at a low management expense ratio (MER) of just 0.20%, it’s also cost-efficient. If you had invested in XEQT five years ago, you would have enjoyed an annualized return of 13.2%. Of course, past performance doesn’t guarantee future results, but it highlights the potential for strong long-term growth. A smart approach would be to dollar-cost average — investing small amounts consistently over time and buying more during market dips.

What’s inside XEQT?

Think of XEQT as a portfolio within a portfolio. It holds a mix of five core ETFs, offering exposure to over 7,000 companies worldwide. Here’s how that $40,000 would be distributed:

  • 33% in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF: This U.S.-listed fund includes over 2,400 companies across all sizes. Top holdings include tech giants like NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Apple.
  • 26% in iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF: Offers broad exposure to over 1,500 companies from Europe, Asia, and Australia. Sector allocations span financials (22%), industrials (19%), health care (11%), consumer discretionary (10%), information technology (8%), consumer staples (8%), and more.
  • 26% in iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF: Covers over 200 Canadian companies. Key holdings include Royal Bank of Canada, Shopify, and Toronto-Dominion Bank.
  • 10% in iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:XUS): Provides extra exposure to large-cap U.S. stocks, including the S&P 500 heavyweights.
  • 5% in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF: Adds global diversification with over 3,100 companies in developing markets. Its top holding is Taiwan Semiconductor, which makes up 8% of the fund.

Why XEQT is ideal for passive investors

The beauty of XEQT lies in its simplicity. Instead of managing dozens — or even hundreds — of individual stocks or ETFs, investors hold one globally diversified fund. It automatically adjusts as markets move and as the underlying ETFs evolve.

This means you don’t have to worry about re-balancing, tracking sector weights, or stressing over economic cycles. Just buy regularly, whether that’s weekly, monthly, or quarterly, and let the compounding do the heavy lifting.

In short, if you’re looking to grow a $40,000 portfolio without spending hours researching stocks or adjusting allocations, XEQT offers an efficient, low-maintenance path to building long-term wealth. All it takes is consistency and patience.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Need $1,000 Each Month? How Much You Need to Invest in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want income and growth? Then consider these three options analysts continue to drool over.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX? It’s Easy With These Cash-Gushing Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only do these stocks produce income through dividends, but also through growth over the years!

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Stocks for Beginners

TD Bank vs. Royal Bank: How to Allocate $10,000 to Bank Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two bank stocks are the biggest of them all, but which is the best way to invest?

Read more »

trends graph charts data over time
Stocks for Beginners

Buy the Dip: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Even When Markets Fall

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do not be fearful when investing. Instead, consider these top stocks to buy when markets are down.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

A 7.4% Dividend Stock Paying Cash, Even in a Volatile Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

In this volatile market, investors need to consider safety. And that comes through dividends.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

An 8.1% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a strong option not just for income in general, but also for paying out every month!

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Stock That Could Be the Best Investment This Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This tech stock might not seem like the most obvious buy, but trust me, it certainly should be.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

How to Generate $200 in Monthly Income With a $7,000 Investment

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's certainly possible to create major income, especially if considering more than dividend income.

Read more »