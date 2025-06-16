Canadian retirees should consider owning blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as Enbridge to generate a growing stream of passive income.

Retirees: How You Could Earn $466 a Month in Dividends With Less Than $100k in Savings

Canadian retirees can secure their future by creating multiple streams of passive income. Moreover, investing in quality dividend stocks is a low-cost strategy to begin a steady stream of income.

It’s essential to identify quality stocks that offer investors an attractive dividend yield. Ideally, these companies should have a sustainable payout ratio that allows them to increase dividend payouts over time and reinvest in accretive acquisitions.

In this article, I have identified two TSX dividend stocks that retirees could own right now and earn $466 a month, or $5,592 a year in annual dividends, with less than $100,000 in savings.

Is this TSX dividend stock a good buy?

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is a TSX dividend stock that should be on top of your shopping list right now. A renewable energy giant, Brookfield is backed by defensive cash flow characteristics and multiple secular tailwinds. Its globally diversified portfolio of 45,000 megawatts of operating capacity generates high-quality, inflation-linked cash flows, providing excellent dividend coverage and growth potential.

BEP’s revenue structure offers superior inflation protection, with 90% of cash flows contracted for approximately 14 years and 70% indexed to inflation. This defensive positioning ensures reliable dividend payments across economic cycles.

Despite a challenging macro environment, Brookfield’s funds from operations per unit have increased 15% year over year in Q1, when adjusted for prior-year hydro generation.

The investment thesis is strengthened by unprecedented global energy demand driven by the growth of data centres, AI development, and electrification trends. BEP’s strategic partnership with Microsoft, including a framework agreement for 10.5 gigawatts of renewable capacity, exemplifies the company’s ability to secure long-term contracted revenue streams with premium counterparties.

Management’s disciplined capital allocation approach strikes a balance between growth investments and shareholder returns. The company targets long-term total returns of 12–15%, while maintaining financial flexibility through US$4.5 billion in available liquidity and a best-in-class balance sheet. Recent asset sales generating 20% investment returns demonstrate BEP’s ability to monetize mature assets and recycle capital into higher-return opportunities.

BEP’s diversified platform across wind, solar, hydro, and storage technologies positions it to benefit from the global energy transition while delivering sustainable dividend growth to income-focused investors.

Analysts expect BEP to pay shareholders an annual dividend of US$1.49 per share in 2025. These payouts are expected to increase to US$1.71 per share in 2029.

Is Enbridge a good dividend stock to own?

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a leading energy infrastructure company and one of the largest in Canada. The TSX stock boasts an exceptional 30-year track record of consecutive dividend increases, which is particularly notable for a company operating in a cyclical sector.

Enbridge’s Q1 results demonstrate the strength of its diversified utility-like business model, delivering record EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization), distributable cash flow per share, and earnings per share.

The investment thesis centres on Enbridge’s industry-leading low-risk profile, with over 98% of EBITDA protected by regulated or take-or-pay frameworks across more than 200 asset streams. This defensive structure provides predictable cash flows that support sustainable dividend growth, with over 80% of EBITDA featuring inflation protection through built-in escalators or regulatory recovery mechanisms.

Enbridge’s strategic positioning in critical North American energy infrastructure creates natural competitive moats. It operates essential pipeline networks that transport 30% of North American crude oil and 20% of U.S. natural gas consumption, providing steady cash flows regardless of commodity price volatility.

Recent acquisitions of three premier U.S. gas utilities further enhance this defensive profile while adding regulated growth opportunities. It’s $28 billion secured growth backlog supports continued dividend increases, with management targeting annual distributable cash flow per share growth of 5% through the decade.

Analysts expect Enbridge to increase annual dividends from $3.66 per share in 2024 to $4.14 per share in 2029.

The Foolish takeaway

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY Enbridge $63.37 757 $0.945 $715 Quarterly Brookfield Renewable Partners $26.19 1,833 $0.3725 $683 Quarterly

A total investment of $96,000 distributed equally between the two stocks will help you earn $5,592 in annual dividends, indicating a monthly payout of $466. These payouts could increase to $$6,270 by 2029, translating to a monthly payout of over $520.