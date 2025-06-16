TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall in June

More data is coming out, and it could mean that investors see stocks fall again. Especially this one.

With so many Canadians watching their wallets, June could bring more turbulence to the stock market. Higher interest rates, slower growth, and investor nerves are all in the mix. When consumers pause buying, stocks often follow. That’s why Canadian equities, including even the reliable ones, could see some bumps ahead. With that in mind, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is one Canadian stock to keep an eye on.

About BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure owns and operates essential infrastructure all over the world. Think utilities, pipelines, ports, rail networks, and communication towers. These are steady businesses with long-term contracts and regulated pricing. That means Brookfield brings in predictable cash flow, even when the economy gets rocky. It’s one reason the Canadian stock has long been a favourite for dividend investors. But even the safest-seeming names can hit rough patches when economic signals shift.

As of writing, BIP trades around $45.80. That’s down from a high of about $50.46 in the past year. The drop reflects growing caution about interest rates. The Bank of Canada may not raise rates again anytime soon, but it’s also not cutting quickly. And when rates stay high, companies like Brookfield, which borrow to finance major infrastructure projects, can see their costs rise. That pressure can weigh on earnings expectations and stock prices.

Still, the Canadian stock’s most recent earnings report, released in May, gave investors reasons to feel optimistic. Brookfield reported funds from operations of $605 million in the first quarter, up 12% from last year. It credited strong performance across its operating segments, including recent acquisitions. The results show that the business model is still working. The Canadian stock also declared a quarterly distribution of $0.43 per unit, continuing its long-standing record of consistent payouts. That adds up to an annual yield of around 5.1% at writing, which is hard to ignore in today’s market.

What to watch

But June might not be kind to income stocks. That’s because high-yielding names often come under pressure when inflation data or central bank commentary shifts expectations. Infrastructure stocks, in particular, get compared to bonds. If investors can earn 5% from guaranteed instruments like guaranteed investment certificates (GIC) or Treasury bills, they may be less excited about buying shares in even the steadiest businesses. That’s especially true if there’s any sign of growth slowing or costs rising.

There’s also the seasonal effect. Markets tend to see lighter trading in the summer, and June often brings rebalancing before those slower months. That can lead to short-term volatility, even for solid names like Brookfield. And with consumer spending expected to slow, investors may shift toward more defensive sectors or take profits on stocks that have run up earlier in the year.

For long-term investors, though, Brookfield Infrastructure remains a strong name. The Canadian stock has a global footprint, stable cash flows, and a management team that has proven its ability to grow value over time. Analysts have a one-year price target in the low $50s, suggesting room for upside if macro conditions settle down. But in the short term, the Canadian stock could wobble with the broader TSX.

Bottom line

The best strategy in a month like June is to stay informed and keep expectations realistic. With many Canadians adjusting their financial habits, cutting spending, dipping into savings, and feeling the pinch from higher costs, it’s no surprise the market might follow. Brookfield Infrastructure offers income and stability, but it’s still sensitive to the bigger picture.

For now, it’s worth watching closely. If volatility hits, that might be a buying opportunity. But don’t be surprised if even dependable names feel the squeeze as economic uncertainty lingers. The story of June could be one of patience and preparation.