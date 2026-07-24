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2 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $20,000 Into $200,000

Two small Canadian growth stocks could help a $20,000 starter portfolio compound into retirement-changing money over two decades.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Docebo sells subscription training software, and AI features could make it more valuable to big enterprise customers.
  • WELL Health mixes clinics and healthcare software, benefiting from strong demand and improving efficiency as it scales.
  • Both stocks are volatile and carry execution risks, so patient, long-term compounding matters most.

A $200,000 portfolio can erase years from a retirement countdown, yet investors don’t need six figures to begin building one. Turning $20,000 into that amount would require a 10-fold return, which sounds enormous until time starts doing the heavy lifting.

An investment compounding at roughly 12.2% annually would reach that goal in 20 years. No smooth line connects those two numbers, of course. Investors would likely endure disappointing quarters, frightening pullbacks, and several moments when selling feels wonderfully reasonable.

dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

The 10-fold math

A 10-bagger usually begins with a relatively small company addressing a much larger market. Revenue must keep expanding, margins need room to improve, and management must reinvest capital without turning every acquisition into an expensive souvenir.

Splitting $20,000 between two businesses won’t remove the risk, but it avoids placing the entire goal behind one management team. Investors searching for Canadian growth stocks could therefore consider Docebo (TSX:DCBO) and WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL).

Docebo

Docebo helps large organizations train employees, customers, and partners through a cloud-based learning platform. Companies can use it for onboarding, compliance, professional development, and external education, creating recurring subscription revenue once the system becomes part of everyday operations.

Artificial intelligence (AI) could make that platform far more valuable. Docebo acquired 365Talents in January, adding technology that identifies workforce skills, spots gaps, and recommends training or internal opportunities before another manager creates a heroic spreadsheet.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) reached US$248.9 million during the first quarter, up 10.6% year over year. Free cash flow also climbed to US$27.6 million, showing that Docebo can fund innovation while building a more profitable software business.

Docebo’s roughly $650 million market value leaves considerable room for expansion if its AI-powered platform wins more large customers. That smaller size also brings volatility, which makes a second, very different growth engine useful.

WELL Health

WELL stock operates medical clinics while supplying digital tools that help healthcare providers manage patients, records, billing, cybersecurity, and virtual care. That combination allows it to earn from both delivering healthcare and improving the systems behind it.

Demand continues moving in WELL stock’s direction as Canada faces physician shortages, aging populations, and crowded healthcare systems. The company recorded 1.9 million patient visits during the first quarter, while revenue climbed 25% to $368.3 million.

WELL stock then reached a $100 million annualized adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) run rate three quarters ahead of schedule. Management achieved the target on less revenue than originally expected, suggesting its clinics and technology operations are becoming more efficient as they grow.

The entire company recently carried a market value near $1.1 billion. WELL stock would need years of strong execution to justify a 10-fold gain, but healthcare demand and improving margins provide a foundation much sturdier than wishful thinking.

Foolish takeaway

There are risks, of course. Docebo faces intense software competition, long enterprise sales cycles, and integration risk from acquisitions. WELL stock carries debt, depends partly on acquisitions, and operates inside heavily regulated healthcare systems.

Either stock could fall sharply even while its long-term opportunity remains intact. Investors should build positions gradually and let compound growth work over years rather than expecting a quick sprint toward $200,000.

Yet altogether, Docebo offers recurring software revenue tied to AI and workforce development, while WELL stock combines digital healthcare with a rapidly expanding clinic network. A $10,000 investment in each won’t guarantee a 10-fold portfolio, but both businesses remain small enough, and their markets large enough, to make that long-term goal worth pursuing.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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