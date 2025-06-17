Member Login
Home » Investing » Pembina Pipeline: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Pembina Pipeline: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Pembina Pipeline offers an attractive dividend yield. Should you buy now or wait?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
oil and gas pipeline

Image source: Getty Images

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) has underperformed its sector peers in the last year. Contrarian investors are wondering if PPL stock is now undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio focused on dividends.

Pembina Pipeline stock

Pembina Pipeline trades near $51 per share at the time of writing. The stock chalked up a nice rally from $39 in October 2023 to $60 at one point late last year, but has since been on a downward trend.

Energy infrastructure stocks are sensitive to changes in interest rates. Rate hikes that occurred in 2022 and 2023 are largely to blame for the slide in the stock from $52 in June 2022 to below $40 in 2023. The rebound that began in the fall of 2023 coincided with news from the central banks in Canada and the United States that they were done raising interest rates. Rate cuts in the second half of 2024 provided the tailwind for PPL and its peers through the second half of last year.

Pipeline companies use debt to fund part of their growth investments. Projects often cost billions of dollars and can take years to build. A steep jump in borrowing costs reduces cash that can be used to pay dividends or reduce debt. Higher rates can also force companies to shelve some planned projects, slowing growth.

Pembina Pipeline earnings

Pembina Pipeline positions itself as a type of one-stop shop for energy producers in Canada and the United States. The company has a liquid pipelines division that moves commodity products from the production site to storage or other destinations, including hubs and processing facilities.

Pembina also owns natural gas gathering and processing facilities as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) infrastructure, including a propane export terminal on the coast of British Columbia.

Finally, the marketing and new ventures division buys and sells commodities and is responsible for investing in large projects, including the company’s interest in the Cedar liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility under construction in British Columbia.

Q1 2025 earnings came in at $502 million compared to $438 million in the same period last year. All three of the core divisions delivered better year-over-year results, with the largest improvement in the Marketing and New Ventures group. Swings in commodity prices can have a large impact on the division’s results.

On the growth side, the company expects cash flow from operations to fully fund operating expenses, dividend payments, and capital expenditures. This is important for investors who are seeking stocks with attractive and sustainable dividend payments. Management says the company is on track to land in the midpoint of its 2025 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) guidance.

Pembina recently raised the dividend by 3%. Investors who buy the stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Time to buy?

Volatility is expected, but Pembina Pipeline pays an attractive dividend that should continue to grow. Investors seeking high-yield stocks might consider taking advantage of the latest pullback to start a position. Further weakness would be viewed as a good opportunity to add to the holdings.

Interest rates are widely expected to decline further over the next 12 months. Assuming that happens, energy infrastructure stocks could pick up a new tailwind.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

More on Energy Stocks

hand stacks coins
Energy Stocks

This Dividend Knight Has Grown Its Dividend for Over 50 Years!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis stock may not have the highest dividend yield out there, but it's certainly safe.

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Top TSX Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be It.

| Demetris Afxentiou

If you could buy and hold one stock, would you focus on growth or income? Here's my pick, which actually…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

The Best Energy Stock to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

This top energy stock combines stability, growth, and dividends -- everything you’d want from a smart $2,000 investment.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Could Be a No-Brainer Buy in June

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the strategic importance of Enbridge in the energy sector. See why it is a reliable investment choice now.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

How to Allocate $7,000 Across Energy Stocks in Your TFSA Today

| Andrew Walker

Energy stocks could be on the verge of a big move to the upside.

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Energy Stocks

How to Allocate $14,000 Between Two TFSAs for Maximum Diversification

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two people working together through the TFSA can achieve maximum diversification and build wealth faster.

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Energy Stocks

1 Top Canadian Energy Stock Down 49% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Down by half of its 52-week high levels, this TSX energy stock is in pole position for savvy investors to…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Energy Stocks

Why $30,000 Invested This Way Makes Sense in Today’s Market

| Andrew Walker

This strategy helps reduce risk while delivering attractive yield.

Read more »