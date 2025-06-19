Member Login
2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Still Offering Up Value

These two Canadian stocks aren’t just solid dividend payers, but undervalued at these levels.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
When dividend stock prices dip but business fundamentals remain strong, long-term investors have a chance to scoop up high-yielding dividend stocks at a discount. That’s exactly what we’re seeing right now with two top Canadian dividend payers: Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) and Capital Power (TSX:CPX). These dividend stocks both offer strong yields, steady earnings, and valuations that make them look undervalued in today’s market. For income investors, this could be the perfect moment to lock in reliable returns at attractive prices.

Power

Power Corporation of Canada is a diversified holding company with major interests in financial services, insurance, and wealth management. It owns significant stakes in Great-West Lifeco, IGM Financial, and other related firms, giving it exposure to large pools of recurring income. Even when broader markets become unpredictable, Power continues to deliver stable cash flow. Its diversified business model has helped it weather economic slowdowns, interest rate changes, and market volatility.

As of writing, Power Corporation stock trades at around $52 per share. Its annual dividend comes to $2.60 per share, which translates into a yield of just under 4.7%. That’s well above the average yield on the TSX and reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding shareholders even when earnings fluctuate.

In the most recent quarter, Power reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.07, down slightly from $1.20 the year before. Still, the dividend stock remains profitable, with a payout ratio that’s sustainable and backed by multiple income streams. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits around 10, making it inexpensive for a company of its size and reliability.

Capital Power

Now let’s look at Capital Power. Based in Edmonton, Capital Power owns and operates power generation facilities across Canada and parts of the United States. It has a growing mix of renewable and gas-fired energy assets, giving it a blend of long-term stability and future growth. While the transition to cleaner energy is still unfolding, Capital Power has positioned itself to benefit from the shift without abandoning the steady returns that traditional power provides.

Shares of Capital Power have dipped about 18% in 2025, even though earnings have remained solid. At a current price near $56 per share and an annual dividend of $2.46, the stock offers a yield of around 4.7%. That’s an eye-catching payout, especially for a dividend stock with a five-year compound annual earnings growth rate above 40%. Even with slower earnings growth in the most recent quarter, Capital Power continues to generate strong cash flow and reinvest in projects that support long-term returns.

Winning pair

What makes both of these dividend stocks stand out right now is valuation. Power Corporation trades at a multiple that doesn’t reflect the strength of its underlying holdings. It’s a stable, profitable business with a long history of dividend payments and a clear path for earnings. Capital Power is in a similar position, offering a rare mix of income and growth at a time when the market seems to be overly focused on short-term risks. And right now, investing $5,000 in each could bring in $464.82 in annual income!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT TOTAL
POW$52.0796$2.45$235.20Quarterly$4,998.72
CPX$55.8689$2.58$229.62Quarterly$4,972.54

For Power, the main risks come from exposure to the financial sector. If markets correct or interest rates move dramatically, earnings could be affected. For Capital Power, regulatory changes and commodity price volatility are ongoing concerns. But both companies have shown resilience in the past. Power’s diversified portfolio helps cushion it from shocks in any one segment. Capital Power’s long-term contracts and mix of energy sources reduce earnings volatility and support dividend sustainability.

Bottom line

For Canadian investors looking for steady income and long-term value, both stocks look like strong buys today. Power Corporation offers a diversified financial foundation with a healthy yield. Capital Power delivers high income and potential for capital appreciation as it expands its clean energy footprint. Together, these offer a blend of stability and growth, all while paying you generously to hold on. That’s the kind of undervalued opportunity worth considering, especially in an uncertain market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Capital Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

