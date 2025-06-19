Member Login
Home » Investing » Should You Buy Canadian Tire While It’s Below $200?

Should You Buy Canadian Tire While It’s Below $200?

Canadian Tire stock’s recovery from April lows is gaining momentum. Could shares be a good buy now?

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
how to save money

Source: Getty Images

Canadian Tire Corporation (TSX:CTC.A) stock is buzzing. Shares recently surged past $180, hitting fresh 52-week highs on strong momentum. While the stock trades above the average analyst price target of $170.18, it remains below its all-time highs above $200, and many investors are rightly asking: Is Canadian Tire stock still a buy at these levels? Let’s dig into the retail giant’s bull case, the risks, and what the next few years might hold.

The bull case on Canadian Tire stock

Canadian Tire isn’t resting on its laurels after enduring two years of sluggish revenue generation. Its ambitious four-year “True North” transformation strategy, launched earlier this year, is a fundamental shift aimed at leveraging the company’s unique strengths, including strong customer loyalty, a treasure trove of customer data, modern store layouts, and financial resilience.

Firstly, the retailer’s Triangle Rewards program is a powerhouse, boasting 11 million members. New partnerships with Petro-Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, and WestJet significantly expand where eCTM (electronic Canadian Tire Money) is earned, bringing more customers into the ecosystem and generating invaluable data. Think of it as a flywheel: more partners mean more rewards, more data, better personalization, and ultimately, more sales.

A data superpower

Secondly, Canadian Tire’s data is a superpower. Canadian Tire possesses “generational relationships and privileged first-party data” unmatched by competitors. True North puts this data at the heart of everything – from personalized offers based on “jobs, joys, and weekend plans” to optimizing pricing and promotions via its artificial intelligence (AI) platform, “David.” Early wins are evident, such as 19 consecutive quarters of growth in Canadian Tire’s auto service business, fueled by data insights.

Further, modernizing retail is a big thing. The company is rolling out successful new store concepts and significantly boosting its e-commerce game. Impressive Net Promoter Scores (NPS) for click-and-collect and the rapid rollout of same-day ship-to-home (now covering nearly 90% of Canadians) are paying off. During the first quarter, e-commerce growth outpaced physical store sales growth.

A profitable retailer

Lastly, Canadian Tire’s financial and operating resilience adds capacity to generate positive shareholder returns. Despite past revenue challenges, Canadian Tire boasts superior profitability: Gross margins (34.2%), operating margins (8.2%), and net income margins (5.2%) all outshine industry averages. The recent sale of Helly Hansen unlocked $1.3 billion, which helps fund a doubled-up $400 million share repurchase program and strengthens the balance sheet.

The bear case

Buying Canadian Tire stock above $180 isn’t without significant risks. Investors should consider valuation concerns, macroeconomic sensitivity, execution risks, and e-commerce competition.

Trading above analyst targets highlights the premium the market is placing on future success. If the True North execution plan stumbles or Canada’s macroeconomic environment worsens, this premium could evaporate quickly.

Further, the consumer discretionary stock retains its high macroeconomic sensitivity. As a consumer cyclical retailer selling mostly discretionary goods, the company fares badly in recessions. While first-quarter earnings results showed a surprising return to positive discretionary spending (the first in three years) and resilient consumers so far, prolonged economic weakness or rising unemployment would hurt. Tariffs also remain a watchpoint.

Beware of CTC’s execution risk! True North is complex. It involves integrating data across banners, rolling out new tech (like the David AI pricing platform), changing internal mindsets, and managing significant IT investments that may pressure near-term expenses. Management’s expectations for $100 million in operating expense savings by 2026 aren’t guaranteed.

Most noteworthy, Canadian Tire’s e-commerce shift is directly confrontational to Amazon.com. While Canadian Tire’s omnichannel improvements are impressive, e-commerce penetration in Canada is still growing. Competing long-term with Amazon’s scale and convenience is an ongoing challenge. Growth in e-commerce and sales declines in brick-and-mortar stores won’t be a winning strategy. The company needs both to thrive.

Should you buy Canadian Tire stock above $180?

Canadian Tire stock above $180 is undeniably a bet on the successful execution of its True North strategy. It implies buying shares at an outrageous price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) multiple of 7.4, which implies the stock could be significantly overvalued given its future earnings growth potential.

If you’re wary of paying expensive premiums and concerned about consumer spending resilience, or doubtful about complex corporate transformations, it might be prudent to wait for a potential pullback or clearer evidence that True North is delivering its promised “juicy fruits.”

However, if you believe in the success of the ongoing transformative strategy in driving consistent market share gains and earnings growth that eventually justify the current premium, then a new position, which also earns a generous dividend yielding 3.9%, could make sense for the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Manage $35,000 in Your TFSA Investment Account During Retirement

| Andrew Walker

This strategy reduces capital risk while still providing attractive yield.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

1 Divine Dividend Stock Down 18% From 52-Week Highs for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock has to be one of the best buys for dividend income as well as future growth.

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Another 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to create income for decades, invest in essential stocks like these.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

1 Infrastructure Stock Down 10% to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this top TSX stock is the perfect investment to buy right now and hold for the long haul,…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Stock Market

The Best $7,000 TFSA Investments for Current Market Conditions

| Kay Ng

There is no one-size-fits-all answer for where to park your $7,000 TFSA contribution. Aim to match your TFSA strategy to…

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Still Offering Up Value

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks aren't just solid dividend payers, but undervalued at these levels.

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in June

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two industrial stocks that have shown stability in the current economic landscape are strong buys in June.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Dividend Stocks

Suncor Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor is up 14% in the past month. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »