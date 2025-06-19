Member Login
Home » Investing » Where to Invest $5,000 in the TSX Today

Where to Invest $5,000 in the TSX Today

Don’t know where to put a $5,000 investment? Consider essential stocks like this one.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
investment research

Image source: Getty Images

Inflation may be cooling slightly, but most Canadians are still feeling the squeeze. The April 2025 Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed consumer prices rose 2.7% year over year, down from 2.9% in March. While that’s a step in the right direction, core inflation remains stubbornly above 3%. Everyday essentials like rent, transportation, and food continue to weigh heavily on household budgets. For investors, that kind of environment calls for steady, inflation-resistant income. And if you’re looking to put $5,000 to work on the TSX today, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is one of the most attractive options.

About BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure owns and operates critical infrastructure assets across the globe. That includes everything from regulated utilities and gas pipelines to toll roads, rail networks, and data centres. These are the kinds of services people rely on, no matter what the economy is doing. And for investors, that means consistent revenue, strong pricing power, and built-in protection against inflation.

In its most recent earnings report, Brookfield Infrastructure delivered strong results. For the first quarter of 2025, it posted US$646 million in funds from operations, or US$0.82 per unit. That marked a 5% increase from the same period last year. The results were driven by inflation-indexed growth in its utilities segment and recent project completions in both data and transport. While net income came in lower at US$125 million due to non-cash valuation changes, the core operating performance remained solid and dependable.

The company’s revenue streams are heavily indexed to inflation. That means when prices go up, Brookfield often gets to charge more, especially across its regulated utilities. That’s a significant advantage in a high-cost environment. It also justifies the dividend stock’s most recent move: increasing its quarterly distribution by 6%. That brings its annual payout to roughly US$1.72 per unit, which translates to a yield of about 4.6% at current prices.

Creating cash flow

For Canadian investors, that means a $5,000 investment in Brookfield Infrastructure could yield around $180 per year in cash. With the unit price hovering around $45.53, you could purchase approximately 109 units. It’s not just a decent return, it’s one that tends to grow over time. The dividend stock has a history of raising distributions each year, and management has reaffirmed its commitment to long-term growth through continued capital investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT TOTAL
BIP.UN$45.53109$1.64 annual$178.76Quarterly$4,963.77

That capital is being put to work right now. Brookfield is in the process of acquiring Colonial Enterprises, a large U.S. pipeline operator, for about US$9 billion. Once completed, this deal will significantly boost its midstream energy footprint. At the same time, it continues to sell off mature assets to recycle capital into new opportunities. In the first quarter alone, the dividend stock raised over US$1.4 billion through asset sales, strengthening its balance sheet and providing flexibility for future investments.

Even with some debt on the books, Brookfield Infrastructure maintains investment-grade credit ratings and manages interest rate risk carefully. It refinances prudently and takes advantage of long-term, fixed-rate structures where possible. While infrastructure stocks can be sensitive to rising interest rates, Brookfield’s cash flow reliability and inflation-linked contracts help offset those pressures.

Bottom line

Of course, no dividend stock is without risk. Currency swings can affect reported earnings, and regulatory changes could impact future rate increases. But Brookfield’s globally diversified portfolio and disciplined approach help manage those challenges effectively. It’s also worth noting that many of its services, like energy transmission, transportation, and data, are not optional. That makes its income more durable than many consumer-facing businesses.

If you’re sitting on $5,000 and looking for where to invest in the TSX today, Brookfield Infrastructure is one of the most compelling options out there. It combines a strong, inflation-resistant business model with a rising dividend, ongoing growth initiatives, and solid long-term performance. In a market that’s still full of uncertainty, this is the kind of dependable income generator that can anchor a portfolio for years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Manage $35,000 in Your TFSA Investment Account During Retirement

| Andrew Walker

This strategy reduces capital risk while still providing attractive yield.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

1 Divine Dividend Stock Down 18% From 52-Week Highs for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock has to be one of the best buys for dividend income as well as future growth.

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Another 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to create income for decades, invest in essential stocks like these.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

1 Infrastructure Stock Down 10% to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this top TSX stock is the perfect investment to buy right now and hold for the long haul,…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Stock Market

The Best $7,000 TFSA Investments for Current Market Conditions

| Kay Ng

There is no one-size-fits-all answer for where to park your $7,000 TFSA contribution. Aim to match your TFSA strategy to…

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Still Offering Up Value

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks aren't just solid dividend payers, but undervalued at these levels.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Canadian Tire While It’s Below $200?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian Tire stock's recovery from April lows is gaining momentum. Could shares be a good buy now?

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in June

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two industrial stocks that have shown stability in the current economic landscape are strong buys in June.

Read more »